Home / Delhi News / After 24 workers get Covid-19 in Delhi, focus on PPE availability

After 24 workers get Covid-19 in Delhi, focus on PPE availability

delhi Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:54 IST
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Indian government has stopped export of PPE kits and is in touch with several Indian manufacturers to scale up production to meet the demand. (Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo)
         

With at least 24 health care workers — doctors, nurses, sanitation staff — contracting Covid-19 in Delhi, questions have been raised about the availability of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as full-body suits, goggles, masks, gloves and shoe covers.

Delhi has reported 503 cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths due to the infection so far.

At central-government run Safdarjung hospital, resident doctors have written to NGOs asking for PPE kits and masks.

“We are in dire need for the following: PPE kits – 50,000. N95 masks – 50,000. Triple layer masks – 300,000. Hand sanitisers (500 ml bottles) – 10,000. Kindle donate the above mentioned equipment and consumables in as much amount as feasible,” a letter from the resident doctors’ association read.

The doctors, however, said there wasn’t an immediate shortage, but any help was appreciated in the long battle.

“With the entire super-speciality block dedicated for the care of Covid-19 patients, we use up to about 500 PPE kits every day. There is a stock of around 1,800 PPE kits in the hospital store and another shipment is about to arrive on Tuesday,” said Manish Kumar, president, resident doctors’ association, Safdarjung hospital.

“There were several NGOs who got in touch with us to give donation, and instead of money we said they should provide these items as the battle against Covid-19 would be a long drawn one and any help is appreciated,” said Kumar.

The Indian government has stopped export of PPE kits and is in touch with several Indian manufacturers to scale up production to meet the demand.

“Orders for more PPE have been placed and will be distributed among states on priority basis,” said a senior official from the health ministry.

