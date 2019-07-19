After cross-voting, Alpesh, Zala join BJP

Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat Congress leader Alpesh Thakor and his close aide, Dhavalsinh Zala, on Thursday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thakor and Zala quit as assembly members on July 5 after cross-voting in by-poll to two Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats.

Thakor, who quit the Congress before the April-May national polls, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah’s leadership and the party’s nationalist ideology.

“For nationalist ideology and strong, inspiring and able leadership of the PM and Amitbhai, I am joining the BJP. Through the support of the party, I want to continue working for the poor people of my community,” said Thakor.

He took a dig at the Congress. “What can be the future of the party which could not appoint a new president many days after its last chief has resigned?’’ he asked, referring to Rahul Gandhi’s resignation following the national poll rout.

A prominent Other Backward Class leader, Thakor has said that he was “ignored and insulted” in the Congress.

“The BJP welcomes anyone who would like to follow the party’s ideology. We are a strong party and with new members like Thakor and Zala, we are becoming stronger,” said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

Thakor, 44, joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 00:01 IST