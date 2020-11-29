e-paper
After eight-month gap, churches in Mumbai to resume Sunday Mass from today

After eight-month gap, churches in Mumbai to resume Sunday Mass from today

On March 25, the Centre had imposed a nationwide lockdown to check the Covid-19 spread across the country, which led to closure of all religious places of worship and banned public gathering.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 08:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Christian devote offer prayer at Mahim Church, after places of worships in Maharashtra state reopened following more than eight months of shutdown due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai.
Christian devote offer prayer at Mahim Church, after places of worships in Maharashtra state reopened following more than eight months of shutdown due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

After remaining closed since March this year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, churches in Mumbai will resume Mass from Sunday with strict adherence to all the government regulations and necessary protocols in place.

The state government had permitted reopening of religious places on November 16. However, churches remained closed and only private prayers were allowed so far.

On March 25, the Centre had imposed a nationwide lockdown to check the Covid-19 spread across the country, which led to closure of all religious places of worship and banned public gathering.

Guidelines that devotees need to follow:

According to government guidelines, face masks have been made compulsory and those entering the churches will have to follow social distancing norms.

Adults above the age of 65 years, children below 10, and persons with fever, cold, cough, and comorbidities will not be allowed inside church premises.

Churches will continue to organise online masses for people who cannot step out as of now, according to Archbishop of Bombay.

To maintain social distancing, devotees have been asked to sit on marked seats only. Prayers books will be absent.

All devotees are requested to go through thermal scanners at the time of the entry. Foot pedal dispensers have been provided to sanitise their hands.

There will be gaps between mass to allow church authorities to fumigate the place.

