After floods, weather department warns of heavy rains in Kerala

Kerala is bracing for trouble yet again after the Met office issued a yellow alert for heavy rain over Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad and Thrissur districts for September 25 and 26.

According to the weather forecast, these districts may receive 64.4mm to 124.4mm of rain.

The chief minister’s office said the State Disaster Management Authority has instructed district authorities to be on alert and directed them to take necessary precautions, according to news agency ANI.

Last month, the worst floods in a century triggered by abnormal rainfall devastated Kerala, killing hundreds and forcing lakhs thousands into relief camps.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 09:03 IST