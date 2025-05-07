After India's Operation Sindoor strikes on Pakistan, several airports closed - Here's a list

After India conducted its Operation Sindoor strikes across nine terror sites in Pakistan, Spicejet and other airlines issued a flight advisory for several airports in the northern part of India. Air India and Indigo announced that flights will be impacted, further urging travellers to check updates before their journey. Several airports in India were impacted after strikes in Pakistan(Reuters)

In updates on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, the airlines noted that airports in Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar would be closed until further notice, further stating that departures, arrivals and consequential flights would also be impacted.

In a tweet, Air India also mentioned that flights to Rajkot, Bhuj and Jamnagar will be affected till at least 12 noon on May 7.

“In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption,” Air India posted.

Meanwhile, Indigo Airlines also issued a flight advisory. In a social media post, it said flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala would be impacted. Furthermore, flights to and from Bikaner would also be impacted due to the current airspace restrictions.

"Update: Flights to/from #Bikaner are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions. We request you to check your flight status before reaching the airport," the latest update read.

List of airports closed

Dharamshala (DHM)

Leh (IXL)

Jammu (IXJ)

Srinagar (SXR)

Amritsar (ATQ)

Chandigarh

List of flight destinations impacted

Rajkot

Bhuj

Jamnagar

Bikaner