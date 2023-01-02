After Kumaraswamy likens Amit Shah to Nazi propagandist, BJP MP says this about JDS...

Days after former Karnataka chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy likened Union home minister Amit Shah with Nazi leader and propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya took a swipe at him on Monday. Surya said that the “unparliamentary word” used by Kumaraswamy reflects his “political frustration”.

“JDS Party has already become an endangered party. After polls, JDS will [become] extinct from Karnataka,” Surya was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | The unparliamentary word used by HD Kumaraswamy for Union Home Minister Amit Shah reflects his political frustration. JDS Party has already become an endangered party. After polls, JDS will extinct from Karnataka: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya pic.twitter.com/les9qDUTIn — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Kumaraswamy on Saturday took to Twitter to jab Shah when the home minister was on a visit to Karnataka. Calling him a “political chameleon”, the former CM called the BJP the “Bari-Bootatike Party (one filled with hypocrisies).”

“The fact that BJP-Bari Bootatike Party (A party full of hypocrisies) is a party of liars was made evident by your yapping lies. Amit Shah, you are a political chameleon! This is the true face of your party. You're a reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. You're disgraceful,” Kumarawamy tweeted.

He also attacked Shah for his “ATM” remark. At a Mandya rally, the home minister said that both JDS and Congress are embroiled in dynasty politics, and are “corrupt pirates”. Shah said that when Congress was in power in the southern state, the region became the grand old party's “ATM in Delhi” and when JDS ruled, Karnataka was the family's ATM. The home minister made the remarks as part of the state BJP's ongoing ‘Janasankalpa Yatre’.

Hitting back, Kumaraswamy said in another tweet that if JDS forms the government in Karnataka, it will become the “ATM of the crores of Kannadigas. It will become the ATM of farmers, labourers, the oppressed, and the disabled”.

“JDS is the people's ATM. ATM means Any Time Manushyatva (Humanity) to us…To you, it means Any Time Mosa (Cheating). You've forced the nation into the path of destruction through your lies. Let's set the matter of the nation aside. Here's your party's ATM in Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Karnataka will go into elections this year and the BJP is aiming to make a return.

