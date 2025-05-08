Menu Explore
Day after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Army again resorts to cross-border shelling in J&K; India retaliates

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2025 07:41 AM IST

The Pakistani Army used artillery and small arms. The firing comes a day after the Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

The Pakistani Army yet again resorted to unprovoked firing during the night of May 7-8 across multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian armed forces retaliated effectively against the unprovoked firing. The firing, which involved small arms as well as artillery guns, targeted areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor.

A resident stands next to a house damaged by Pakistani artillery shelling, at Salamabad village in Uri on Wednesday. (AP)
A resident stands next to a house damaged by Pakistani artillery shelling, at Salamabad village in Uri on Wednesday. (AP)

The firing comes a day after the Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Pakistani side targeted civilian areas in the Karnah area, firing shells and mortars after midnight, officials said.

“During the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using Small Arms and Artillery Guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. Indian Army responded proportionately,” army sources said. 

On Wednesday, the Pakistani Army carried out heavy mortar shelling on forward villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir as Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The intense shelling from across the border was reported from Krishna Ghati, Shahpur and Mankote in Poonch, Laam, Manjakote and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri district in Jammu region and Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, shortly after the Indian strikes,

News / India News / Day after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Army again resorts to cross-border shelling in J&K; India retaliates
Follow Us On