After outrage, judicial probe ordered into Kerala custodial death case

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala on Friday announced a judicial probe into the alleged custodial death of a man in Idukki that sparked outrage in the state.

Rajkumar, 49, an accused in a money-laundering case, died in judicial custody two weeks ago and there were attempts to hush up the case as a natural death. But the autopsy report revealed details of torture — four of his ribs were fractured and serious injuries were detected on the soles of his feet. His relatives said, he was denied proper food and water while in custody.

Announcing the judicial probe headed by retired judge Justice Narayana Kurup, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the commission has been asked to submit its report in six months. “The government has made its position clear that all officers who were behind this heinous crime won’t be there in the force. We have asked the commission to submit its report in six months to avoid further delay,” said the CM.

Earlier Rajkumar’s family had expressed reservations about the on-going crime branch inquiry and sought the Central Bureau of Investigation probe. His mother and widow had called on the CM two days back. The crime branch had arrested four police officers in connection with the murder but his relatives and opposition said there were attempts to save senior officials involved in the case.

Rajkumar was taken into custody on June 12 in connection with a fake chit fund case, his widow said. But his arrest was recorded only on June 16, four days after his detention. He died on June 21 in Peermedu sub-jail and his relatives were told about his death a day later.

During the probe, shocking details of torture came out, including applying of chilly powder on his private parts. Officials also stumbled upon attempts by local police officers to destroy evidence and fudge records. CCTV cameras in the police station were also switched off.

The alleged custodial death has brought much embarrassment to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state, as it comes a year after another man died in similar circumstances in Thrissur.

The Congress-led opposition has been putting pressure on the CM to shed the home portfolio in view of alleged custodial deaths and police excesses.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:08 IST