‘To make election easier’: After Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar tie-up for Pune civic polls too

The Nationalist Congress Party’s splinter group, NCP (SP), will join hands with the Maharashtra deputy minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the upcoming Pune civic body elections, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar announced on Monday. He said the decision reflects the wishes of party workers in the city. Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar before the NCP split. (File photo)

While making the announcement, Rohit Pawar said, “The decision has been taken as per the wishes of workers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where both parties have decided to form an alliance.” He added that the alliance is aimed at making the election battle easier for both factions.

This comes a day after Ajit Pawar confirmed a similar alliance between the two factions for the Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls.

“While facing these civic elections, NCP and NCP (SP) are going ahead together. Accordingly, this family has begun to reunite,” he said, referring to the rapprochement within the Pawar family.

As reported by HT earlier, NCP (SP) had also been in talks with Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi partners – Congress and Shiv Sena. But the party members had skipped Sunday’s seat-sharing discussions with the MVA.

Sharad Pawar ‘not involved’ in decision

Rohit Pawar further explained, “After NCP (SP) city chief Prashant Jagtap's exit from the party, several workers came to working president Supriya Sule, saying both factions have to come together. The decision about the alliance has been taken considering the sentiments of local party workers.”

“(Sharad) Pawar saheb was not involved in this decision. However, he believes that party workers are important and their views matter for the civic polls,” added the party’s general secretary.

As the last date for filing nominations, December 30, is just a day away, he confirmed that a seat-sharing formula has been finalised, though he did not provide details.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, are scheduled for January 15, with counting of votes scheduled for the next day.