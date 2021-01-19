After row, key farm leader says will not meet political parties
One prominent leader who is part of the platform of farm unions leading the ongoing agitation against a set of agricultural laws appeared to spell out a separate agenda for the protests, including talking to some opposition political parties, even as other unions say they want to keep the protests apolitical. He, however, backtracked later on Monday and offered a written assurance not to meet any party in future.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a platform of nearly 400 farm groups leading the stir, said that efforts by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni to organise an “all-party meeting” on the farm laws were not authorised by it, and did not figure in its official agenda.
Just hours later, Chaduni, in a written statement to the SKM, said his meeting with the political leaders was a personal initiative to strengthen the agitation. The SKM accepted his clarification, a statement by the farm unions read.
The farm unions are on a strike since November to demand the scrapping of three contentious farm laws. The unions say the laws will hurt their livelihoods. A team of 41 representatives of the SKM has been participating in negotiations with the Union government. Chaduni also has been a part of the delegation.
“The Samyukt Kisan Morcha disassociates itself from the activities of Gurnam Singh Chaduni. His decision for an all-party meeting was never approved or authorised. It is his personal activity,” said Hannan Mollah, a key member of the Morcha’s “general body”, earlier in the day.
On January 17, Chaduni, an influential farm leader in Haryana and Punjab, met leaders of the opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal in Delhi in an attempt to forge a larger political alliance against the laws.
According to Mollah, farm unions unanimously decided to keep their agitation “apolitical” and therefore Chaduni’s move was “not acceptable”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gorakhpur woman says was not kidnapped, forced to convert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman Maoist carrying ₹8 lakh bounty arrested in Chhattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public bike-sharing cheapest mode for last-mile connectivity in Mumbai: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army organises 5-day recruitment drive for women in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop to 10,064, recoveries surpass 10.22 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: Wet spell later this week could end cold wave, says IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP high court rejects bail of man arrested for sharing Yogi’s morphed picture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccines: Fact sheets warn against use in immuno-compromised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Saddened by Dr V Shanta's demise': PM Modi pays tribute to senior oncologist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magh mela: Organisers of dance fined for obscenity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt lifts ban on import of poultry from other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancer Institute founder V Shanta passes away in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt aims to reduce road accidents by 50% before 2025: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hike in fuel prices due to lower production amid Covid-19: Dharmendra Pradhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K'taka: Health worker, who was administered Covid vaccine, dies of heart attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox