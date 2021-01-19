IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / After row, key farm leader says will not meet political parties
The farm unions are on a strike since November to demand the scrapping of three contentious farm laws(PTI)
The farm unions are on a strike since November to demand the scrapping of three contentious farm laws(PTI)
india news

After row, key farm leader says will not meet political parties

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of nearly 400 farm groups leading the stir, said that efforts by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni to organise an “all-party meeting” on the farm laws were not authorised by it, and did not figure in its official agenda.
READ FULL STORY
By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:51 AM IST

One prominent leader who is part of the platform of farm unions leading the ongoing agitation against a set of agricultural laws appeared to spell out a separate agenda for the protests, including talking to some opposition political parties, even as other unions say they want to keep the protests apolitical. He, however, backtracked later on Monday and offered a written assurance not to meet any party in future.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a platform of nearly 400 farm groups leading the stir, said that efforts by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni to organise an “all-party meeting” on the farm laws were not authorised by it, and did not figure in its official agenda.

Just hours later, Chaduni, in a written statement to the SKM, said his meeting with the political leaders was a personal initiative to strengthen the agitation. The SKM accepted his clarification, a statement by the farm unions read.

The farm unions are on a strike since November to demand the scrapping of three contentious farm laws. The unions say the laws will hurt their livelihoods. A team of 41 representatives of the SKM has been participating in negotiations with the Union government. Chaduni also has been a part of the delegation.

“The Samyukt Kisan Morcha disassociates itself from the activities of Gurnam Singh Chaduni. His decision for an all-party meeting was never approved or authorised. It is his personal activity,” said Hannan Mollah, a key member of the Morcha’s “general body”, earlier in the day.

On January 17, Chaduni, an influential farm leader in Haryana and Punjab, met leaders of the opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal in Delhi in an attempt to forge a larger political alliance against the laws.

According to Mollah, farm unions unanimously decided to keep their agitation “apolitical” and therefore Chaduni’s move was “not acceptable”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest repeal of farm law punjab farmers' protest farm laws 2020
app
Close
e-paper
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Gorakhpur woman says was not kidnapped, forced to convert

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Her father lodged a missing report on January 5 and fresh charges under UP’s new anti-conversion ordinance were added after the woman’s call records showed she was in touch with the Karnataka man for over a year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The arrest was made by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) during an operation launched on Monday.(Representative Photo)
The arrest was made by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) during an operation launched on Monday.(Representative Photo)
india news

Woman Maoist carrying 8 lakh bounty arrested in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Police said that Korsa Maase (24), resident of Sakin Pujaripada village, was a member of Maoists’ Company Number 1, in Maad division of CPI (Maoist).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Public bike-sharing facility was launched at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai last year. (HT fle)
Public bike-sharing facility was launched at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai last year. (HT fle)
india news

Public bike-sharing cheapest mode for last-mile connectivity in Mumbai: Survey

By Tanushree Venkatraman
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The analysis by World Resources Institute (WRI) India shows that while public bike-sharing costs 2 for a five km ride, the same distance costs 5 in a BEST bus and local train (second class), 50 in first class and 20 in Metro
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex court had also ordered that after the judgement of Delhi High Court, Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers.(PTI file photo)
The apex court had also ordered that after the judgement of Delhi High Court, Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers.(PTI file photo)
india news

Indian Army organises 5-day recruitment drive for women in Lucknow

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The recruitment drive for women comes after the apex court on February 17, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, outside New Ashok Nagar Metro station in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
A health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, outside New Ashok Nagar Metro station in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop to 10,064, recoveries surpass 10.22 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the first three days of the Covid-19 immunisation drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The weather office said that the coldest place in the valley on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday was Qazigund in south Kashmir where the mercury plunged to -8.6 degrees Celsius, around 5 notches below normal. (AP)
The weather office said that the coldest place in the valley on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday was Qazigund in south Kashmir where the mercury plunged to -8.6 degrees Celsius, around 5 notches below normal. (AP)
india news

Kashmir: Wet spell later this week could end cold wave, says IMD

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:41 AM IST
From the past one week,a cold wave has gripped the Valley and the night temperature has been hovering around -8 and -7 degrees Celsius
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
india news

MP high court rejects bail of man arrested for sharing Yogi’s morphed picture

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:30 AM IST
The judge reportedly said that Yogi isn’t just a chief minister but also a saint and religious sentiments were hurt when the accused ”insulted a saint”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 vaccines: Fact sheets warn against use in immuno-compromised

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:23 AM IST
The health ministry’s guidance document for states on precautions and contraindications for Covid-19 vaccine was released two days before the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi posted a picture of his visit to Adyar cancer institute while condoling the demise of Dr V Shanta.(Twitter/@narendramodi)
PM Modi posted a picture of his visit to Adyar cancer institute while condoling the demise of Dr V Shanta.(Twitter/@narendramodi)
india news

'Saddened by Dr V Shanta's demise': PM Modi pays tribute to senior oncologist

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Veteran oncologist Dr V Shanta was admitted to a private hospital in the city last night after she complained of chest pain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of the tent city at Magh Mela. (File photo)
A general view of the tent city at Magh Mela. (File photo)
india news

Magh mela: Organisers of dance fined for obscenity

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
A Rs2 lakh fine has also been slapped on show organisers; Prayagraj DM has assured that such events are not repeated in the mela area
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

UP govt lifts ban on import of poultry from other states

By Brajendra K Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The UP government had on January 10 issued a circular declaring the whole state as “controlled zone” and banning the import of all kinds of live birds till January 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Shanta was the Chairman and Executive Chairman of the Cancer Institute (WIA) Chennai.(@VanathiBJP/Twitter)
Dr Shanta was the Chairman and Executive Chairman of the Cancer Institute (WIA) Chennai.(@VanathiBJP/Twitter)
india news

Cancer Institute founder V Shanta passes away in Chennai

ANI, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:12 AM IST
The veteran oncologist was admitted to a private hospital in the city last night after she complained of chest pain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)
india news

Govt aims to reduce road accidents by 50% before 2025: Nitin Gadkari

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Inaugurating the first National Road Safety Month on Monday, the minister for road transport and highways said that social-economic losses from accident deaths amount to a shocking 3.14% of GDP every year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.((Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO))
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.((Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO))
india news

Hike in fuel prices due to lower production amid Covid-19: Dharmendra Pradhan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:00 AM IST
The Union Minister asserted that the government was focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), solar energy, production of ethanol etc to become self-reliant in the energy sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The highest level of treatment was provided, but the man could not be saved.(HT Photo)
The highest level of treatment was provided, but the man could not be saved.(HT Photo)
india news

K'taka: Health worker, who was administered Covid vaccine, dies of heart attack

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:55 AM IST
The deceased Nagaraju was a permanent employee of the health department who was vaccinated on January 16 around 1 pm and was normal till Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP