After salary cuts and MPLADS fund freeze, MPs to lose 30% of constituency allowance

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:57 IST

After a 30% salary cut and the freezing of access to the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for two years, the MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will now have to also forfeit a total of ₹27,000 per month from their constituency allowance and office allowance.

This is the first time in the recent history of Parliament that the allowances of MPs, which have seen a steady rise in the past, have been reduced. While all MPs have supported their salary cut as the country looks for ways to raise resources to fund efforts to contain the coronavirus disease, many have raised questions about taking away the MPLADS fund for two years.

The Joint Committee of Parliament, which looks into salaries and allowances of MPs, has recommended a 30% cut in the constituency allowance and a Rs 6,000 reduction in the office allowance.

An MP is entitled to ₹ 70,000 per month to meet constituency-related expenses and another ₹60,000 as the office allowance. An MP is also entitled to ₹2000 as daily allowance for attending Parliament sessions or committee meetings apart from official accommodation, water and electricity supply and a special allowance to buy laptops or computers.

The Committee has decided to deduct ₹21,000 from each member’s constituency allowance and ₹6,000 from their office allowance. These deductions will be applicable from April 1, along with their salary deductions.

While the MPs will now get ₹14,000 towards stationery as against ₹20,000 earlier, there will be no cut, however, in the remaining ₹40,000 of the office allowance, which is meant for engaging personal assistants.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted in support of the decision. “I welcome Gazette notifications issued from LS & RS Secretariats regarding 30% reduction in Constituency Allowance & Stationary allowance for MPs & 30% reduction in constituency Allowance for Ministers. Initiative is a good beginning for augmenting resources for fighting COVID-19,” he tweeted.

Congress MP Manish Tewari tweeted, “History and not too far in future is very unkind to leaders who play on the fears of people. Parliament has passed a 32 lakh crore budget. We are in week one of the New Financial year. This is nothing but a power grab. Sad that @ombirlakota & @MVenkaiahNaidu signed of on it.”

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the recommendations of the Joint Committee for the cuts in allowances.