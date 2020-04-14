e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After Sonia Gandhi’s Covid-19 video message, BJP thanks her

After Sonia Gandhi’s Covid-19 video message, BJP thanks her

Sonia Gandhi had thanked and praised all those who are fighting Covid-19 from the frontline and appealed to the people to follow rules during the lockdown, which was later extended till May 3.

india Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonia Gandhi had said in her message that there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of these warriors during the time of coronavirus crisis.
Sonia Gandhi had said in her message that there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of these warriors during the time of coronavirus crisis.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Soon after Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s video message on the coronavirus pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted to wish her well.

Sonia Gandhi had thanked and praised all those who are fighting Covid-19 from the frontline and appealed to the people to follow rules during the lockdown, which was later extended till May 3.

“Thank you Sonia ji, take care of your health,” BJP tweeted the message from party president JP Nadda on its handle.

Her video message had come hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation.

Doctors, health and sanitation workers, policemen, non-profit organisations are helping others without thinking about their personal safety, she had said.

Also read: ‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight

The Congress president had said in her message that there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of these warriors during the time of coronavirus crisis. “We will defeat corona with a sense of unity, discipline and self-confidence,” she said.

BJP’s Nadda had earlier criticised Sonia Gandhi for doing politics at the time of a crisis and when the country should be united.

Prime Minister Modi has announced that the countrywide Covid-19 lockdown will be extended by another 19 days till May 3.

tags
top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
‘Thank you, Sonia ji’: BJP chief to Congress president for her Covid-19 message
‘Thank you, Sonia ji’: BJP chief to Congress president for her Covid-19 message
Covid-19 Updates: Metro services continue to be suspended till May 3
Covid-19 Updates: Metro services continue to be suspended till May 3
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news