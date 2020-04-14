After Sonia Gandhi’s Covid-19 video message, BJP thanks her

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:04 IST

Soon after Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s video message on the coronavirus pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted to wish her well.

Sonia Gandhi had thanked and praised all those who are fighting Covid-19 from the frontline and appealed to the people to follow rules during the lockdown, which was later extended till May 3.

“Thank you Sonia ji, take care of your health,” BJP tweeted the message from party president JP Nadda on its handle.

Her video message had come hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation.

Doctors, health and sanitation workers, policemen, non-profit organisations are helping others without thinking about their personal safety, she had said.

The Congress president had said in her message that there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of these warriors during the time of coronavirus crisis. “We will defeat corona with a sense of unity, discipline and self-confidence,” she said.

BJP’s Nadda had earlier criticised Sonia Gandhi for doing politics at the time of a crisis and when the country should be united.

Prime Minister Modi has announced that the countrywide Covid-19 lockdown will be extended by another 19 days till May 3.