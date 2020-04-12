After Yamraja, Corona demon descends on Uttarakhand streets to enforce lockdown

india

Days after taking the help of an artist dressed up as Yamraja to create awareness among people on COVID-19 pandemic, Haridwar police came up with another unusual idea to parade an artist dressed as the Corona demon to stress on the need for the people to stay indoors during the lockdown.

The artist dressed up as Corona demon moves along with the cops patrolling the city and delivers awareness messages in a dramatic fashion accompanied by a demonic laugh on the public announcement system.

In a video shared by the Uttarakhand police on social media, the artist could be seen saying “Corona, mera hi naam hai Corona. Yadi aap nikle gharon se bahar, to ho jaoge sab bimar (Corona, my name is Corona. If you come out of your home, then you will fall sick)” followed by a demonic laugh.

Senthil Avoodai K Raj, senior superintendent of police, Haridwar district said “It was the checkpost in-charge of Har ki Pauri in Haridwar who came up with this idea and took the help of an artist to create awareness among the people on this deadly virus.”

Senthil added, “Like the Yamraja move, this Corona demon is also an out of the box idea which easily draws people’s attention unlike the conventional methods. Hence, it is being used to create as much awareness as we can, asking people to stay home to avoid getting infected.”

Lauding such efforts by police officers across the state, Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order) Uttarakhand police said the “Department will reward the police officers for coming out with such innovative methods to create awareness.”

Uttarakhand is under lockdown since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, there are 35 positive patients in the state with several areas witnessing restrictions on non-essential movement of people.