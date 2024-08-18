Afternoon brief: CBI grills ex-RG Kar hospital principal for 3rd day; Union minister's wife succumbs to dengue, more

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is set to appear before the CBI for the third consecutive day in connection with the investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the Kolkata hospital. Ghosh was questioned for over 13 hours on Saturday, and the CBI has called him back to address further queries about the crime. The agency is investigating potential conspiracy elements and is corroborating Ghosh's statements with other hospital staff present during the incident. The trainee doctor was found brutally murdered on August 9. Dig deeper Dr. Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar medical college, has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation about the Kolkata rape-murder case(ANI)

Jhingia Oram, wife of Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar late on Saturday night. She was 58. Jhingia had been battling dengue and was undergoing treatment for the past nine days. Her condition worsened due to lung fibrosis, and her platelet count dropped significantly before she passed. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other BJP leaders visited Jual Oram’s residence to pay their respects. Jhingia Oram, who married Jual Oram in 1987, is survived by her husband and their two daughters. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Bengal police summons BJP's Locket Chatterjee for spreading misinformation over Kolkata doctor rape-murder Dig deeper

Champai Soren to join BJP? Mysterious Delhi trip fuels rumours Dig deeper

India News

Doctors' strike cripple hospital services, IMA calls for PM Modi's intervention | 10 points Dig deeper

Passengers misbehave with TTE on Mumbai train, made to apologise | Watch Dig deeper

Global Matters

Trump reveals why he thinks Harris didn't choose Josh Shapiro as her running mate: ‘They turned him down because…’ Dig deeper

Meghan Markle shows off her dance moves during Colombia tour, but netizens are not impressed: ‘She can’t even copy…’ Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora dazzled at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 in a custom Swarovski beaded saree by Manish Malhotra. The outfit featured a classic Pewter Tulle saree with a cropped blouse, a mermaid-silhouette skirt, and a trailing design. Malaika paired the saree with statement jewellery, including choker necklaces and a crystal ring. Her makeup included smoky pink eyeshadow and a shimmering highlighter, complemented by loose, curly hair. The ensemble, combining traditional and modern elements, showcased Malhotra's signature look that marries tulle and Swarovski crystals. Malaika has also been notable for her Bollywood hits and reality TV appearances. Dig deeper

Its Trending

The Bengaluru police arrested 24 persons for performing dangerous stunts on the road, after a video of the incident was shared on social media. The clip, posted by the police, shows people wheeling on scooters—a stunt where the front wheel is lifted off the ground. Following a complaint, the police took swift action, arresting the men involved, detaining two boys, and confiscating 18 vehicles. The video, shared on August 17, quickly went viral, garnering over 82,000 views. Social media users reacted strongly, calling for harsher penalties and stricter enforcement against such reckless behaviour. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.