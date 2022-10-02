Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Citing ‘IB report’, Kejriwal says AAP to win Gujarat polls, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Citing ‘IB report’, Kejriwal says AAP to win Gujarat polls, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at a press briefing.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at a press briefing.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP set to form government in Gujarat, claims Arvind Kejriwal, cites 'IB report'

An “Intelligence Bureau report” suggests that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form government in Gujarat if elections are held today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Sunday. Read more

Want to work for Tesla? Elon Musk tweets asking techies to join him

The job position open in Tesla offers multiple roles including building AI inference chips to run Full Self-Driving software, developing Dojo system, enhancing neural networks. Read more

Ravi bhai was like 'he is the boy who will win us Tests abroad': Sridhar reveals Shastri's huge claim on Team India star

R Sridhar spoke in detail about the Team India star and revealed that Ravi Shastri saw his potential “even before he made his debut for India”. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 2 collection: Aishwarya Rai's film could be a blockbuster, crosses 150 cr worldwide

Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan I continues to go strong at the box office. It had a terrific second day with total two-day gross worldwide collection crossing 150 crore. Read more

Anushka Sharma shares cute video from her playdate with daughter Vamika. Watch

Anushka Sharma's viral video from her playdate with her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika will take you on a trip down memory lane. Read more

Navratri fasting 2022: Eating potato and sabudana healthy or harmful?

Potato and sago delicacies are commonly eaten during Navratri fasting? But are they good for our health. Experts answer. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
arvind kejriwal gujarat
arvind kejriwal gujarat

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out