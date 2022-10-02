Afternoon brief: Citing ‘IB report’, Kejriwal says AAP to win Gujarat polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP set to form government in Gujarat, claims Arvind Kejriwal, cites 'IB report'

An “Intelligence Bureau report” suggests that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form government in Gujarat if elections are held today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Sunday. Read more

Want to work for Tesla? Elon Musk tweets asking techies to join him

The job position open in Tesla offers multiple roles including building AI inference chips to run Full Self-Driving software, developing Dojo system, enhancing neural networks. Read more

Ravi bhai was like 'he is the boy who will win us Tests abroad': Sridhar reveals Shastri's huge claim on Team India star

R Sridhar spoke in detail about the Team India star and revealed that Ravi Shastri saw his potential “even before he made his debut for India”. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 2 collection: Aishwarya Rai's film could be a blockbuster, crosses ₹150 cr worldwide

Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan I continues to go strong at the box office. It had a terrific second day with total two-day gross worldwide collection crossing ₹150 crore. Read more

Anushka Sharma shares cute video from her playdate with daughter Vamika. Watch

Anushka Sharma's viral video from her playdate with her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika will take you on a trip down memory lane. Read more

Navratri fasting 2022: Eating potato and sabudana healthy or harmful?

Potato and sago delicacies are commonly eaten during Navratri fasting? But are they good for our health. Experts answer. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON