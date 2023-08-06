Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Gyanvapi mosque survey underway, Hindu side says 'have patience' over outcome; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Gyanvapi mosque survey underway, Hindu side says 'have patience' over outcome; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Have patience…': Hindu side as ASI's Gyanvapi mosque survey in Varanasi underway. Top updates

A team of 55 members from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Sunday morning to determine if the 17th-century masjid was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. Read more

17th-century Gyanvapi mosque (File Photo)
Manipur violence: Centre sends additional paramilitary forces

The central government on Saturday sent ten additional companies of paramilitary forces to Manipur as cases of violence once again shot up, and the situation on the ground remained tense in several areas. Read more
Jungkook hums RRR song Naatu Naatu during live session, BTS ARMY reacts: 'Can't believe he knows it'

BTS ARMY was in for a surprise when Jungkook hummed the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR. The song has been originally picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Read more

Web Stories | 5 Indoor Plants That Improve Your Lung Health

Pooja Hegde puts a plunge-neck twist to Barbie pink trend in a sensational figure-hugging dress. See pics here

Pooja Hegde is the latest celebrity to join the Barbiecore or the Barbie pink trend kickstarted with Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Read more

'He gives us freedom': Chahal namedrops magnanimous Dhoni, passes verdict on Pandya's captaincy before 2nd T20I vs WI

Reduced to a benchwarmer role in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies, star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showed his class in his first game against the West Indies on Thursday. Read more

