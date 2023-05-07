Afternoon Brief: In Karnataka, Himanta Sarma again rakes up Tipu Sultan issue; and all the latest news

In Karnataka, Himanta Sarma again rakes up Tipu Sultan issue: ‘What about 80,000 Kodavas?’ Assam chief Himanta Biswa Sarma once again raked up the Tipu Sultan issue on Sunday, ahead of the Karnataka assembly election, and asked if the erstwhile ruler of Mysore was a “freedom fighter”, what about the “80,000 Kodavas” who died “for their homeland”. Read Here. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Bengaluru. (ANI file)

Canada asks its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to violence-hit Manipur

The Canadian government has advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to the north-eastern state of Manipur in India even as ethnic clashes have claimed over 50 lives there. In an updated travel advisory, it attributed the elevated risk level to safety and security issues due to the protests in Manipur. Read Here.

'There were a few words': Phil Salt breaks silence after verbal spat with Siraj in DC vs RCB IPL 2023 tie

Tempers flared in Delhi Capitals' (DC) home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as England batter Phil Salt and India pacer Mohammed Siraj had a go at each other during the recently concluded encounter on Saturday. Indian pacer Siraj and England star Salt were involved in a heated exchange during DC's innings at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. Siraj hurled a mouthful at Salt prior to the end of the opening powerplay. Read Here.

Inside Turkish actor Burak Deniz's 'excellent' first India trip; from visit to ISKCON temple in Mumbai to meeting fans

Turkish actor Burak Deniz was in Mumbai this week. Burak, who is known for shows such as Don’t Leave and The Ignorant Angels, attended an event with actors Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur. He also vibed to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from their cult film Andaz Apna Apna in a video. The actor visited ISKCON temple in Mumbai recently, and shared a bunch of videos and photos on Instagram. Read Here.

Home decor ideas: 7 sophisticated ways to turn your home into a vintage haven

If you're a fan of vintage style, there's no reason why your home can't reflect your passion for all things retro. When antique and vintage pieces are incorporated into a room, they bring a distinctive flair. Often, these items are chosen to reflect an individual's personality and life experiences. Vintage styles are appealing in part due to their warm, neutral colour palettes, which feature comforting beige tones. Read Here.

Amazing benefits of playing athletic sports

Participating in athletic sports like running, basketball, tennis, etc is highly beneficial to your health and fitness. Here are some amazing benefits of playing athletic sports. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON