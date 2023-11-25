Afternoon brief: India's reply to Canada on Nijjar probe; BJP writes to EC against Rahul Gandhi; and all the latest news

Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma has urged Canada to provide evidence supporting its allegations related to the killing of pro-Khalistan militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The diplomatic dispute arose when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of potential involvement in Nijjar's murder earlier this year. Verma, in a TV interview, emphasized India's readiness to examine specific and relevant evidence. He questioned the fairness of cooperation requests made before completing the investigation, stating it implies a presumption of guilt. Verma asserted that the investigation was tainted by Trudeau's public statements and highlighted India's 26 extradition requests to Canada over the past five or six years. He expressed concerns about his and his consulate's security. Dig Deeper Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of potential involvement in Nijjar's murder earlier this year. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally complained to the Election Commission of India, alleging Congress MP Rahul Gandhi violated the Representation of People Act 1951 with a tweet on the social media platform "X." The complaint argues that Gandhi's promises on healthcare, subsidies, debt relief, education, OBC reservations, and calls for voting during Rajasthan's polls breach the 48-hour silence zone limit. The BJP asserts this violates Section 126 of the Act, prohibiting election-related content within 48 hours of polls. The BJP demands the Election Commission instruct the platform to suspend Gandhi's account, remove the tweet, and calls for criminal proceedings against him.

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Rahul Dravid, former head coach of the Indian cricket team, is reportedly in talks with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to become their mentor ahead of IPL 2024. Dravid's term as India's head coach has officially ended, and his potential association with LSG depends on discussions with the BCCI. Although India did not win an ICC trophy under Dravid, they excelled in bilateral series and are currently the top-ranked team in all formats. Dravid, considering family time, may not seek an extension as India's head coach. LSG, in search of a mentor after Gautam Gambhir's departure, appears to be the frontrunners for Dravid's potential role. If Dravid opts against an extension, VVS Laxman is seen as a strong candidate to become India's head coach.

Entertainment Focus

Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, debuted in the film "Farrey," released on the same day as Salman's "Tiger 3." While "Tiger 3" saw a decline at the box office, earning ₹3.5 crore on its 13th day, "Farrey" had a modest opening with ₹50 lakh. Despite the lower figure compared to "Tiger 3," the reception is considered satisfactory given "Farrey's" smaller budget. Positive reviews may contribute to increased collections over the weekend. However, with the upcoming release of Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" on Friday, "Farrey" has a limited timeframe to perform well. "Tiger 3" faces a decline, with an overall domestic collection of ₹258 crore compared to "Pathaan's" ₹429 crore by the 13th day.

Lifestyle and Health

Dream journaling is a potent tool for self-discovery and growth, especially amid modern stress. It opens a window into the subconscious, unveiling troubling thoughts, past traumas, and present dilemmas. Recording last night's dreams can reveal hidden emotions, fostering self-awareness and mindfulness, enriching mental health. Analyzing dream patterns over time aids in personal struggles and identifies areas for growth. Connectedness with dreams enhances cognitive functions, providing mental clarity and focus. Dream journaling serves as a therapeutic outlet, releasing pent-up emotions and stress, positively impacting overall health. Its benefits include stress reduction, insight into the subconscious, pattern identification, enhanced creativity, and improved sleep quality.

