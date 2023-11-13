Afternoon brief: PM Modi's countdown attack on Congress, 3 Indian cities in world's most polluted list; all latest news

In a fiery speech during an election rally Chhattisgarh's Mungeli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the countdown for the departure of the Congress party in the state has officially begun. Addressing the Vijay Sankalap Maharally, PM Modi targeted chief minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam in which the Enforcement Directorate has linked the Congress leader with the ongoing investigation. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

More on PM Modi: PM Modi calls on President, Vice President to extend Diwali wishes

‘In the last 30-35 years…’: PM Modi tells Indian Army soldiers in Himachal's Lepcha on Diwali

The situation in two cities in the country – Kolkata and Mumbai – has equally deteriorated in the wake of impending winter, as well as the short burst of Diwali celebration, putting them in the fourth and eighth positions, respectively, among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world. Dig deeper

More on air pollution: What can you do to stay healthy amid Delhi's ‘very poor’ AQI? Check these 8 tips

Kapil Mishra is ‘proud of Delhi’ for bursting crackers on Diwali; TMC MP writes to police over pollution

The Latest News

Gopal Rai's ‘only reason’ for Delhi air pollution after Diwali vs Kapil Mishra's Gaza retort Dig deeper

Three labourers killed while asleep after fire inside tent house godown in Nainital Dig deeper

India News

India votes in favour of resolution that condemns Israeli settlement activities in Palestine Dig deeper

Kharge flays PM Modi over light tower incident: ‘Young India fed up with betrayal’ Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘Vermins’, Trump condemned for quoting Hitler's infamous antisemitic word during Veteran's Day Speech Dig deeper

Russian forces kill 34 fighters in Syria's Idlib Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Diwali celebration in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor arrived at the house party with his manager Pooja Dadlani and wife Gauri Khan, and walked into the venue without posing for the paparazzi. He was in a blue kurta outfit. Also spotted at the bash was Salman Khan, whose film Tiger 3 released the same day. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail