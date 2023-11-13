Nainital: Three labourers killed while asleep after fire inside tent house godown

Three persons were killed in a fire that broke out at a tent house godown in Nainital district on Sunday night, said police. The incident took place when the labourers were sleeping at the godown. (HT Photo)

The incident took place when the labourers were sleeping at the godown.

Three labourers managed to escape while the other three stranded in the godown, were charred to death, said officials.

A joint team of police, administration and fire tenders had rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operation.

Richa Singh, city magistrate of Haldwani said, “There is a godown of Kumaon tent house at Nawabi road in Haldwani. In the night, the godown was closed and six labourers were sleeping in the godown. In the fire incident, three labourers were killed while three managed to escape”, she said.

She said prima facie, the cause of the fire is said to have been a spark from a cracker.

“Immediately, the fire was brought under control. Three charred bodies were recovered from the debris after the fire was extinguished completely,” she said.

She added that the deceased have been identified as Ravindra Kumar, Krishna and Rohit Puri, all residents of Ramnagar in Nainital district.

