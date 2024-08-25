Afternoon brief: Ranjith quits as Kerala movie org head over misbehaviour charge; Bengal govt's notices to schools, more
Moments after senior Malayalam actor Siddique resigned from the post of general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Malayalam director Ranjith on Sunday stepped down as the chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy. His resignation comes days after a Bengali actress levelled allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” by the filmmaker in an incident years ago. In an audio clip released to the media, Ranjith said he has sent his resignation letter to the minister of culture Saji Cheriyan and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the allegations against him and hoped that the government would accept it. Dig deeper
The West Bengal government has issued show cause notices to several government-aided schools after allegations surfaced that students and teachers “during school hours” are joining the ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, officials aware of the matter said. Multiple schools in Howrah, Bankura, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore were issued show cause notices, said officials. In Howrah, at least three state-aided schools—Baluhati High School, Baluhati Girls’ High School, and Bantra Rajlakshmi Girls School—were served the notices “for involving students in a rally” and asked to give an explanation within 24 hours. Dig deeper
Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to a question about how directors and actors, on whom she makes remarks in public, react after meeting her. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Kangana recalled her conversations with actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor when she rejected their films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Singh Is Bliing (2015), Sultan (2016), and Sanju (2018). She said that even though she refused to star in the films with them, 'they don't have any grudge' against her. Dig deeper
The Russian-French billionaire founder and Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov, was arrested at Bourget airport outside Paris on Saturday evening, as per sources. The arrest happened after his private jet landed near the French capital. He had been targeted by an arrest warrant in France as part of a preliminary police investigation. According to Reuters, the main focus of the investigation was Telegram's lack of moderators, and police believed this circumstance allowed illicit activity to continue on the app. Dig deeper