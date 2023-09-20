Afternoon brief: Row over new Constitution copies, Canada in Army chiefs' conference; all the latest news

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a swipe at BJP-led Centre over the new copies of the Constitution that were distributed to Parliament members during the opening day of proceedings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. He pointed out that these copies lacked the words "socialist" and "secular" in their Preamble. Speaking to the news agency ANI, he stated, “The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us... the ones we held in our hands while entering the new Parliament building, do not contain the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in their Preamble.” In 2015, a government advertisement for Republic Day published in newspapers had also omitted the words "socialist" and "secular" in the image of the Constitution's Preamble, which had sparked significant controversy at that time.Dig deeper Congress leaders pointed out that the new copies of the Constitution issued lacked the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble.

A senior Indian Army officer stated on Wednesday that the Canadian Army will be part of the upcoming Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), scheduled to take place in Delhi. Despite the ongoing diplomatic tension with Canada, their participation in the multilateral conference remains unaffected. This conference aims to convene senior military leaders from 30 countries, fostering greater cooperation and mutual understanding in the Indo-Pacific region, with the ultimate objective of advancing peace, security, and prosperity throughout the area. Dig deeper

Exclusive photos from the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Tuesday have surfaced. A paparazzo shared these pictures on Instagram, revealing the joyful moments enjoyed by Shah Rukh Khan and his friends and family. In a video clip, Shah Rukh can be seen eagerly rushing to embrace host Nita Ambani, and she reciprocates the excitement. Deepika Padukone is captured attending to Shah Rukh's younger son, AbRam's hair, while Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan look on. During the event, Shah Rukh engaged in conversations with Karan Johar, Radhika Merchant (Nita Ambani's future daughter-in-law), sought blessings from the priest, and offered flowers at the feet of Lord Ganpati alongside his wife, Gauri Khan. Additionally, Shah Rukh graciously accepted a saffron scarf to wear around his neck. Dig deeper

Yoga experts emphasise the importance of incorporating breathing exercises into one's routine for maintaining heart health. Yoga is viewed as a natural and safe approach to addressing a range of health concerns, including prevention, treatment, and recovery, especially in the context of heart health. Yoga combines various techniques such as pranayama (breath control), mudras (hand gestures), and asanas (physical postures) to deliver substantial benefits. Furthermore, the adoption of a positive lifestyle is deemed crucial in supporting overall health. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, highlighted in an interview with HT Lifestyle that neglecting the well-being of the heart and brain can lead to severe conditions like stroke, paralysis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, acute stress, and anxiety. Hence, integrating Yoga practices and positive lifestyle changes becomes imperative for promoting heart health. Dig deeper

The day after clinching victory in the Asia Cup 2023 held in Sri Lanka, the BCCI has unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODIs against Australia, set to commence on September 22. Notably, the team has been divided into two groups for the three-match series. In the first two matches, prominent players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will be taking a rest. However, all four of these key figures are slated to return for the third and final match of the series. Following this series, India will engage in two warm-up matches before embarking on their journey to the World Cup. Dig deeper

