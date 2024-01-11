Afternoon briefing: 100 charter planes to land in Ayodhya on Jan 22; SC approves Shimla development plan

The inaugural tri-weekly flight between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya was launched, enhancing Ayodhya's aviation infrastructure ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and officials, virtually flagged off the flight. Adityanath anticipated around 100 chartered planes for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, boosting Ayodhya airport's potential. Scindia highlighted the growth of Uttar Pradesh's aviation sector, noting the inauguration of five new airports in the next month. He emphasized the state's increased airport count, from six in 2014 to 10, with five more expected by next year, including an international airport in Jewar. Dig Deeper Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath digitally attends the inauguration of direct flight services to Ayodhya. (PTI)

The Supreme Court approved the Shimla Development Plan 2041, regulating construction in Himachal Pradesh's capital. The bench set aside National Green Tribunal's (NGT) orders, stating it exceeded jurisdiction in directing specific plan details. While the court deemed the 2041 plan prima facie "sustainable," it emphasized the need to balance development with ecological concerns. The ruling supports the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-government, which approved the plan in June 2023. The NGT had raised environmental concerns, leading to stay orders in 2022. The Supreme Court clarified parties can challenge plan details on merits despite initial approval. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

On Cong declining Ram Mandir event invite, BJP invokes Nehru. Dig Deeper

‘Paying tribute to democracy’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra Speaker's Sena vs Sena ruling. Dig Deeper

Lesbian couple from West Bengal marries at temple in UP's Deoria. Dig Deeper

India News

SC extends NCP leader Nawab Malik’s bail by six months in money laundering case. Dig Deeper

Sibal calls Maharashtra speaker's decision on Shinde vs Uddhav a 'play scripted long ago'. Dig Deeper

‘Seasonal Hindus’: Union minister Giriraj Singh slams Cong refusal to attend Ram temple event. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Sheikh Hasina to be sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term. Dig Deeper

Indo-Canadian arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine worth $4.86mn into country. Dig Deeper

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex, accused of raping her after killing her mom, says he's waiting for ‘true time to speak’. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Ishan Kishan may have a chance to secure the wicketkeeper's spot in the Indian Test team as KL Rahul is reportedly being relieved from keeping duties. Kishan, who was not selected for the Afghanistan T20Is, is expected to prove his fitness in a Ranji Trophy match for potential inclusion in the five-match Test series against England starting January 25. The Indian team management denies any disciplinary issues, stating Kishan was unavailable and not dropped. With Rishabh Pant's incomplete recovery and Wriddhiman Saha moving on, Kishan emerges as a viable option, especially as the team management seeks a specialist keeper for the series against England. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury, known for his roles in Bollywood and regional cinema, discussed his latest series, "Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo," with Hoichoi. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he shared insights about working with Mimi Chakraborty, the fictionalized approach to the Bapi Sen murder case in the series, and his fitness routine. Tota mentioned his role in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," sharing the overwhelming response, and expressed admiration for director Karan Johar's kindness. He also addressed perceptions about Johar, emphasizing his positive experience working with the filmmaker. Tota has several upcoming projects, including collaborations with Neeraj Pandey and Vikramaditya Motwane. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A new study has sounded alarm bells around bottled water concluding that micro nanoplastics in these bottles could be far more than estimated earlier. With a staggering 2,40,000 plastic fragments, the bottled water has up to 100 times more microplastics than previously thought, said a new study. Around 90 per cent of these tiny plastic bits are nanoplastics - particles that are less than a micron in size and can be absorbed into human cells and tissue, as well as cross the blood-brain barrier. While the presence of microplastics in plastic bottles was previously known, the technology to better identify micro and nanoplastics was lacking. Dig Deeper

