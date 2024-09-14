Afternoon briefing: 3 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter; Indians tricked into Russian Army return home, and more

Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday morning. The encounter occurred after a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Taper Kreeri Pattan late Friday night. The operation followed the death of two Indian Army soldiers in Kishtwar the previous day. According to police, the terrorists opened fire on a search party, prompting a retaliatory response from the forces. The operation is ongoing as security personnel continue to secure the area. Dig Deeper Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area, in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Four Indian citizens returned home on Friday after being fraudulently enlisted into a private Russian army and forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war, The Times of India reports. Mohammad Sufiyan from Telangana, who had appealed for rescue in a video seven months ago, was among them. The other three, from Karnataka, along with Sufiyan, fell victim to a job scam affecting about 60 Indians. Many more remain stranded in Russia, deceived by false job promises of security roles or helpers, and are now trapped in the conflict. The men were shipped to Russia in December 2023, only to face harsh realities. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Indian-origin techie gives tour of his luxurious palatial home in Silicon Valley, internet calls it ‘dream house’ Dig Deeper

In Haryana's Faridabad, 2 HDFC Bank employees drive SUV into flooded underpass, drown Dig Deeper

India News

Lawyer Harish Salve's big claim on Paris Olympics: 'Wrestler Vinesh Phogat didn't want to…' Dig Deeper

'Free Bengal from Modi's rule': Bangladeshi pro-al Qaeda Islamist asks CM Mamata Banerjee Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Meghan Markle can make ‘grown men cry’; branded as duchess ‘difficult’ by staff who praises Harry as… Dig Deeper

Taylor Swift made ‘private calls’ to Kamala Harris before endorsing and ‘strategised’ timing amid Eras Tour break Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

A major Bollywood clash is anticipated for Eid 2026, with Shah Rukh Khan’s crime drama King set to compete against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. This showdown echoes the 2007 Diwali battle between Kapoor’s debut Saawariya and Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Khan’s King aims for a high-profile Eid release, marking his return to the festival after Chennai Express. The festival, once dominated by Salman Khan, will see a new dynamic with these two major films vying for audience attention. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A gripping video of Robert Alleva, co-host of Kings of Pain, interacting with a gigantic Nile crocodile named Henry has gone viral, racking up four million views on Instagram. Filmed at South Africa's Crocworld Conservation Centre, the footage shows Alleva touching the massive croc, believed to be the oldest living Nile crocodile at 124 years old. Alleva's post highlights Henry's remarkable age and impressive size, underscoring the reptile's legendary status. The video has captivated audiences with its thrilling display of close interaction with one of nature’s most formidable predators. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)