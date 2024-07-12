Afternoon briefing: AAP hails SC order on Kejriwal; trainee IAS officer Puja pressured police to release thief, and more

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order granting interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling it the victory of truth even as he will remain in jail in the separate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case in the excise policy matter. AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak called the order historic and said the Supreme Court has demolished the so-called liquor scam by granting the bail. “Now the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] should close the case and not waste the time of the people. The BJP puts Opposition leaders in jail when it fails to defeat them in the elections.” Dig Deeper Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (REUTERS)

Days after IAS probationer Puja Khedkar courted controversy for her high-handedness and entitled behaviour, displayed in her demands of an ante-chamber in the Pune district collectorate, where she was known to drive in her Audi fitted with a red-blue beacon and a Maharashtra government board, followed by allegations that she had allegedly misused benefits under the physical disabilities category and other backward class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Services, more acts of indiscipline have surfaced. Dig Deeper

With no formal coaching experience—Gautam Gambhir has only worked as a mentor with two IPL franchises—and a professional retirement as late as 2019, how did Gambhir become BCCI's choice as India's new head coach? The popular notion is that his role in helping Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL after a decade-long wait did the trick. The KKR players and the support staff were vocal about Gambhir's role in creating the perfect team environment. True, but that hardly mattered to the BCCI. Dig Deeper

Akshay Kumar is busy promoting Sarfira, which releases in theatres today. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor opened up about handling emotional scenes and shared that he goes into his own life experiences to relive the trauma and enact it as naturally as possible. For an emotional scene in Sarfira, Akshay said that he imagined the grief of losing his own father to make is as authentic as possible. Dig Deeper

Bahubali star Anushka Shetty recently spoke about her neurological condition of uncontrollable bouts of laughter or tears. Pseudobulbar Affect is the condition where a person is not in control of their laughter or their tears, and usually ends up having bouts of them in inappropriate situations. Remember Arthur Fleck in the 2019 movie Joker – the titular character who couldn’t control laughter? He suffered from the same condition of Pseudobulbar Affect. Dig Deeper