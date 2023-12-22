Afternoon briefing: Boxer Vijender Singh on Sakshi Malik retirement; V-P Dhankhar slams Oppn MPs, all the latest news

Olympic boxing medalist Vijender Singh once again voiced his support for wrestler Sakshi Malik, who recently announced her retirement from the sport in protest against Sanjay Singh, a loyalist of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, winning the top position in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election. He labeled this situation as a “serious issue.” The former ace boxer, now associated with the Congress party, had joined wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in January against the Wrestling Federation of India and Brij Bhushan regarding allegations of sexual harassment. Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers had launched protests against Brij Bhushan, accusing him of exploiting female wrestlers. The issue is currently under legal scrutiny. Dig deeper Congress leader and boxer Vijender Singh with party leader Randeep Surjewala addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI)

More news on this: 'Girls will be harassed again': Sakshi Malik retires as Brij Bhushan associate wins WFI polls Dig deeper

Wrestlers' protest to WFI elections - recap of what happened in 12 months Dig deeper

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that the Upper House suffered approximately 22 hours of lost business due to "avoidable disruptions" in the winter session, which concluded a day earlier than planned. Expressing his views on the session's end, Dhankhar criticized members for "weaponizing disruptions and disturbance as a political strategy." He emphasized that such actions don't align with the constitutional obligation of prioritizing the interests of the people above any political considerations. Throughout the winter session, the opposition's protest demanding a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the security breach and the subsequent mass suspensions of MPs caused disruptions. Dig deeper

More news on this: Rahul Gandhi 'enjoying' the act quite unfortunate: Govt on V-P mimicry row Dig deeper

On Dhankhar row, Digvijaya Singh's dig: ‘Modi also does good mimicry’ Dig deeper

Latest News

Prices of commercial LPG cylinders reduced by ₹39.5 Dig deeper

Motisons Jewellers IPO was subscribed 159 times. Check share allotment status Dig deeper

India News

Kerala records 265 fresh Covid-19 cases with one death; 80% of India's active cases now Dig deeper

Parliament security breach: HC to hear plea against order to provide FIR copy Dig deeper

Global Matters

A 13-year-old American Palestinian boy, Malik Jaffal, was released from an Israeli prison on December 20 after being detained. Allegations from Jaffal's family suggest that he was shot in the arm, subjected to a strip search, interrogation, and falsely arrested. During his confinement in Ofer military prison for a week, Malik claimed he was in a small room with 12 other boys, without access to soap or showers. He reportedly resisted making false confessions about throwing rocks at soldiers. Malik revealed these details in an interview, translated by his US-born mother, Dunia Mustafa, as reported by NBC News. This occurred after Israeli soldiers shot him in the arm on November 1 while he was returning home after playing soccer with friends. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Twitter is buzzing with Salaar reviews! Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for KGF 2, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire has hit theaters, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan. Fans eagerly rushed to catch the early morning shows, flooding social media with their film reviews. Salaar, Prabhas, 'blockbuster', Prashanth Neel, and Shruti Haasan dominate the top trends on Twitter today. Reviews across the board have been overwhelmingly positive. A person wrote on Twitter, “Prashanth Neel creates a world which is well thought out. The politics and legacy of Khansaar is very detailed and have a mytho feel. Then we have #Prabhas who is the face of this film. He is back in action as the fans wanted and how. Demands a theatrical experience. #Salaar.” A person even joked that the craze for the movie has cleared traffic on the roads of Hyderabad. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Calling all astronomy enthusiasts! Prepare to celebrate the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere with an exciting stargazing affair. The winter solstice, occurring on either December 21 or 22, is a significant annual occurrence symbolizing the longest night and shortest day of the year. Save the date for December 22 this year, as the event is set to take place on Friday around 8:57 am. Rooted in the Earth's axial tilt, this event holds immense cultural, historical, and astronomical importance. For millennia, humans have observed and marked this celestial event, rejoicing in the Sun's 'return' through various historical and cultural traditions. Let's explore the diverse ways in which this event is celebrated across the globe. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

It seemed to be his final opportunity in international cricket. Despite being overlooked for the Asia Cup, the ODI World Cup, and now the T20I series against Australia and South Africa, it suggested that he might not feature in the plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup next June. His peers had surged ahead, leaving him trailing, and the younger generation of players was swiftly closing the gap. However, facing a challenging situation, Sanju Samson "broke the goddamn thing down". Dig deeper

