Afternoon briefing: CBSE mulls conducting open-book exam trials; US to tighten immigration rules; and all latest news

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is exploring the possibility of conducting Open-Book Examinations (OBE) on a trial basis in selected schools for classes 9 to 12. This initiative is in line with the new national curriculum framework's (NCF) recommendation to introduce innovative assessment methods. However, it is clarified by officials that there are no intentions to adopt the OBE format for board examinations at this point. The consideration reflects a broader effort to explore and implement alternative assessment approaches within the educational system, aiming to enhance the overall evaluation process for students in India. Dig deeper. CBSE is mulling conducting open book exam trials(HT Photo)

In preparation for the 2024 elections in the United States, illegal immigration has become a significant concern, potentially impacting Joe Biden's bid for reelection. Faced with increasing internal dissent, the Biden administration is considering unilateral executive actions to tackle the issue. One proposed measure involves restricting asylum claims by migrants entering the US through the southern border. This signals a response to the growing discourse around illegal immigration, reflecting the administration's efforts to address the matter independently amidst political challenges. Dig deeper.

The England cricket team is contemplating the challenges posed by the Ranchi pitch ahead of the fourth Test against India. Both Captain Ben Stokes and Vice-Captain Ollie Pope share similar perspectives on the 22-yard strip, acknowledging its potential to favor spin. However, the extent and speed of the anticipated turn are uncertainties lingering in the minds of the visiting team. Notably, the pitches in the series so far have not been overwhelmingly conducive to spin, with Hyderabad offering the most assistance to spinners without being deemed unplayable. Dig deeper.

Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan are set to collaborate again for "Dulhania 3: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" after the success of their previous films. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, this installment in the Dulhania franchise will not feature Alia Bhatt, who was part of the earlier films. Instead, Janhvi Kapoor will take on the lead role as Tulsi Kumari, while Varun Dhawan will portray the character of Sunny Sanskari in this upcoming project. The film continues the successful partnership between Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan under the Dharma Productions banner. Dig deeper.

Combatting chronic diseases involves making lifestyle modifications, and adopting a sedentary lifestyle significantly increases the risk of early death due to various associated risk factors. Many issues linked to this lifestyle, such as high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels, may initially lack noticeable symptoms, leading to unnoticed damage. The rising prevalence of high cholesterol levels is attributed to contemporary faulty eating habits and sedentary lifestyles. Addressing these hidden lifestyle problems through proactive measures is crucial to mitigating health risks and promoting overall well-being. Dig deeper.