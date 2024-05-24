Afternoon briefing: Congress questions ECI over polling data disclosure; Owaisi accuses BJP of targeting Muslim women

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday questioned Election Commission of India (ECI) over the party’s demand on disclosure of Form 17C, which records number of votes that were cast in a polling station. “Despite our complaint, the names of the prime minister and the home minister were not mentioned in any document of the Election Commission. The Commission did not warn anyone, impose any sanctions, and make no allegations and just wrote to the presidents of both the parties asking their star campaigners not to violate the model code of conduct (MCC)”, the former Rajya Sabha member said. Dig Deeper Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi(PTI)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting Muslim women and creating hurdles for them during the voting process. The Delhi unit of the BJP has called for "proper verification" of women voters wearing burqas. “The Delhi unit of the BJP has told the Election Commission that there should be a special checking of women in burqas. During the recent Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, their candidate publicly insulted and harassed Muslim women. In every election, the BJP finds some excuse or the other to harass and target Muslim women,” Asaduddin Owaisi said in an X post. Dig Deeper

