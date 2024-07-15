Afternoon briefing: Donald Trump shooter was victim of bullying, say peers; major fire erupts at Delhi cafe, and more

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was a bullied loner, his former classmates have said. They added that Crooks had a penchant for hunting outfits and video games. Crooks, 20, was killed by Secret Service snipers after he opened fire on the former president. The suspect graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. Crooks’ former classmate Jason Kohler told KDKA that the suspect was “relentlessly” bullied. Crooks often wore “‘hunting’” outfits to class. Crooks reportedly donated $15 to the liberal ActBlue political action committee back in 2021, on Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. The following September, he turned 18 and registered with the Republican Party, according to online state records. Dig deeper. This June 3, 2022 still image taken from video provided by the Bethel Park School District shows student Thomas Matthew Crooks in the 2022 Bethel Park High School Commencement in Bethel Park, Pa. (The Bethel Park School District via AP)(AP)

A massive fire erupted at a multi-storey building in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 2 area on late Sunday night, with the Delhi Fire Service Personnel (DFSP) attempting to douse the blaze for over 10 hours now. The fire damaged a uniform manufacturing shop and a cafe located near the Neelam Mata Temple. As many as 23 fire engines reached the spot to control the blaze which had spread across all three floors of the building, said SK Dua, deputy chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Service. The fire initially broke out at the cafe and later spread to the building. "The Delhi Fire Service received the call about the fire around 11:40pm yesterday. We were told that the Jung cafe here caught fire. However, when we reached here, the fire had spread to all three floors of the building," Dua said on Monday. Dig deeper.

Lautaro Martinez scored in the 111th minute as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win the 2024 Copa America at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA. This is Argentina's 16th title in South America's premier international competition and they have thus overtaken Uruguay as the most successful team in its history. This is also Argentina's second consecutive Copa America title, in addition to the 2022 World Cup title they won between the two. Captain and talisman Lionel Messi has hence possibly signed off by lifting three major trophies, with the five-time Ballon d'Or set to be touching 40 years of age by the time the next World Cup comes around. Dig deeper.

Did Alicent (Olivia Cooke) really think that the men will let her be in charge after all these years? That Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) will let her rule? If she still had any of those delusions left, those are pushed right out of the door in episode 5 of House of the Dragon season 2. After last week's dramatic and action-heavy spectacle of an episode, with deep wounds and fresh losses at both ends, this week provides more of a filler for the next generation of Targaryens to lay their claim. Battle will continue, yet it is time to reorganise and settle for positions in the time being. Dig deeper.

The Ambani ladies' jewellery pieces for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations captivated the internet with their opulence. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant wore everything, from emeralds to diamonds and sapphires. And now, Shloka's 450-carat diamond jewellery with gigantic hearts has become the talk of the town. Shloka Mehta not only repurposed her wedding lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, she styled it with the most exquisite diamond jewellery. US influencer and jewellery expert Julia Chafe posted a video on Instagram talking about Shloka's diamond necklace decked with 'gigantic' heart-cut diamonds. Dig deeper.

While we all witnessed the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, it is safe to say that it looked no less than a dream. However, the planning behind the events, the dresses and much more would have taken an army of people, and it seems Nita Ambani was the head of this. Recently, Radhika Merchant told Vogue, how her mother-in-law the CEO of the wedding and expressed her admiration towards her. "My mother-in-law was the CEO of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita's commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life," said Radhika to Vogue. Dig deeper.