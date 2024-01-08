Afternoon briefing: ED response sought on Sanjay Singh's bail plea; What SC said in Bilkis Bano case, all latest news

The Delhi High Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. Singh, arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly receiving ₹2 crore, challenged a special court's denial of bail, arguing that the payment was not mentioned in the Central Bureau of Investigation's chargesheet. The plea asserts the lack of evidence connecting Singh to the proceeds of crime and criticizes the ED's reliance on a "belated and procured" statement from a witness. The matter is scheduled for January 29. Dig deeper AAP leader Sanjay Singh.(PTI)

The Supreme Court has overturned the Gujarat government's decision to prematurely release 11 convicts serving life sentences for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots. The court ordered the convicts to return to jail and surrender within two weeks. Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan stated that the Gujarat government lacked the authority to pass the remission order, emphasizing that the state where the offender is sentenced holds that power. The court declared the May 2022 remission order as null and void, noting that the writ petition had presented misleading information. The convicts had been found guilty of raping Bilkis Bano, who was pregnant, and killing seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court criticized the Gujarat government for usurping the power of the Maharashtra government in handling the case. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India summons Maldives envoy to protest against remarks by ministers Dig deeper

PM Modi says ONGC achievement in producing first oil from its Krishna-Godavari deepwater block will boost the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission Dig deeper

India News

Congress candidate extends lead from Karanpur seat against BJP minister Surender Pal Singh Dig deeper

Bengal governor seeks clarification over TMC block-level functionary’s whereabouts Dig deeper

Global Matters

US government shutdown: Congressional leaders sign $1.66 trillion government funding deal Dig deeper

Elon Musk reacts to drug use claims as SpaceX management expresses concerns: ‘Not even…’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, absent from T20 Internationals since India's World Cup semifinal loss to England 14 months ago, return for the Afghanistan series, signaling their role in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The decision raises questions about the team's balance and the impact on emerging talents who staked their claims in their absence. Some view it as a compromise or alignment with Rohit's vision, while others question if it hampers the fearless approach of the youth. Injuries to Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ruturaj Gaikwad contribute to the duo's recall. Concerns arise about workload management, and the implications when Pandya and Suryakumar return for the World Cup. The extension of Rahul Dravid's coaching tenure aims for continuity, but uncertainties persist, with Ishan Kishan's absence and Sanju Samson's return requiring clarification. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

At the Golden Globe Awards 2024, a video is circulating on social media showing Selena Gomez allegedly sharing that she asked for a photo with actor Timothée Chalamet, but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner declined. The clip has drawn attention, with fans expressing intrigue over the interaction between Selena, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Sperry (Miles Teller's wife). The video has sparked discussions about past social media drama involving Selena, Kylie, and Hailey Bieber, where accusations were made about mocking Selena's eyebrows. In response to the recent clip, fans are sharing various reactions, recalling the eyebrow incident, and noting Selena's diplomatic stance in the past. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

In the midst of sedentary lifestyles causing widespread issues of poor posture and chronic back and neck pain, Pilates emerges as a holistic movement practice renowned for addressing these concerns. Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise regime emphasizes mindfulness and alignment, offering a solution to the challenges posed by modern living. Pilates exercises, focusing on core strength and muscle balance, can be easily practiced at home, with or without specialized equipment like reformers. In an interview, Kavita Prakash, a Classical Pilates Instructor, highlighted Pilates' transformative nature, promoting body awareness and addressing postural imbalances, chronic pain, and fostering a mindful approach to movement. Dig deeper