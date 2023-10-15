Afternoon briefing: Hamas commander killed in airstrike, Ramayan actor to contest against MP CM; and all the latest news

The Israeli military on Sunday said it has killed another Hamas commander who led the murderous attacks on the two Israeli border villages of Nirim and Nir Oz. Acting on intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency, Billal Al-Qedra, the commander of the so-called Nukhba unit's southern Khan Yunis battalion, was killed in an airstrike, the Israel Air Force (IAF) said. Dig deeper Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel(AP)

The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 144 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 17. Among the candidates fielded include Vikram Mastal, a television actor who has been fielded against chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni. Mastal is best known for playing the role of lord Hanuman in Anand Sagar's 2008 television show Ramayan. Dig deeper

CBI busts fake passport racket in Bengal, Sikkim; arrests two. Two persons, including a senior superintendent of Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLK) at Gangtok, were arrested Dig deeper

Miscreants posing as fake ED officials loot ₹3.2 crore in Delhi, 1 arrested Dig deeper

Asaduddin Owaisi backs ‘poor people of Gaza’ as Israel war intensifies Dig deeper

‘Modi government will not remain in Centre after 2024,’ says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Dig deeper

Joe Biden's speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian activist screaming ‘let Gaza live’ and ‘ceasefire now’ Dig deeper

Stanford lecturer suspended for ‘racist behaviour’ targeting Jewish students Dig deeper

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi versus the Indian top order was the contest to look out for in the blockbuster World Cup 2023 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the faceoff that the hosts were warned of. A tall left-arm seamer with the ability to get late movement into the right hander, Shaheen possesses the perfect ingredients to rattle Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, but the fast bowler's poor run of form continued as the Men in Blue raced away to an enormous seven-wicket win. Dig deeper

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a key role in Singham Again. On Sunday, she unveiled her cop look from the Rohit Shetty film. Sharing two photos of herself in uniform and wielding a gun, Deepika wrote on Instagram, "Introducing… Shakti Shetty! Singham Again." Many celebs have reacted to her look. Ranveer called her ‘Lady Singham’. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.