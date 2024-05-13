Afternoon briefing: India, Iran to sign pact for Chabahar port; Farooq Abdullah claims NC workers detained, and more

Ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal left for Iran on Monday for the signing of a crucial long-term agreement for India’s operations at the strategic Chabahar port, people familiar with the matter said. The long-term agreement, which will be valid for 10 years and will be extended automatically, was being negotiated by the two sides over the past three years or so and had been primarily held up by differences on a clause related to arbitration. Dig Deeper Ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal left for Iran on Monday for the signing of a crucial long-term agreement for India’s operations at the strategic Chabahar port, people familiar with the matter said.(File photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah over their 'normalcy' claim, saying his party's workers have been detained by law enforcement agencies for the last two days. The remark came amid voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. After casting his vote along with his son Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah questioned PM Modi over claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

‘What’s the legal right?' Supreme Court rejects plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM

PM Narendra Modi in Bihar: 'Will make Pakistan wear bangles if...'

India News

PM Narendra Modi wears Sikh turban, serves food in langar | Watch

Rajasthan: After Delhi, Jaipur schools receive bomb threat, students evacuated

Global Matters

US elections: ‘Unlikely if Biden can win this race and Trump wrongly indicted’, CNN's Fareed Zakaria's verdict

Japan's Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial

Lifestyle and Health

Are you suffering from digestive troubles, deficiencies or skin allergies? As per Ayurveda, what you eat can have a significant impact on your health. Your meal could have all what your body requires to keep you healthy, yet you may not be able to absorb these nutrients if you are eating them in wrong combination. 'Viruddha Ahaar', according to Ayurveda can lead to accumulation of ama meaning toxins or undigested metabolic waste which can wreak havoc on your health. Dig Deeper