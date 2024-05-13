 Afternoon briefing: India, Iran to sign pact for Chabahar port; Farooq Abdullah claims NC workers detained, and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
Afternoon briefing: India, Iran to sign pact for Chabahar port; Farooq Abdullah claims NC workers detained, and more

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2024 01:18 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal left for Iran on Monday for the signing of a crucial long-term agreement for India’s operations at the strategic Chabahar port, people familiar with the matter said. The long-term agreement, which will be valid for 10 years and will be extended automatically, was being negotiated by the two sides over the past three years or so and had been primarily held up by differences on a clause related to arbitration. Dig Deeper

Ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal left for Iran on Monday for the signing of a crucial long-term agreement for India’s operations at the strategic Chabahar port, people familiar with the matter said.(File photo)
Ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal left for Iran on Monday for the signing of a crucial long-term agreement for India’s operations at the strategic Chabahar port, people familiar with the matter said.(File photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah over their 'normalcy' claim, saying his party's workers have been detained by law enforcement agencies for the last two days. The remark came amid voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. After casting his vote along with his son Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah questioned PM Modi over claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Dig Deeper

Are you suffering from digestive troubles, deficiencies or skin allergies? As per Ayurveda, what you eat can have a significant impact on your health. Your meal could have all what your body requires to keep you healthy, yet you may not be able to absorb these nutrients if you are eating them in wrong combination. 'Viruddha Ahaar', according to Ayurveda can lead to accumulation of ama meaning toxins or undigested metabolic waste which can wreak havoc on your health. Dig Deeper

