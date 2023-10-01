Afternoon briefing: KCR to skip PM's Telangana event, Vande Bharat will be cleaned in 14 minutes; all the latest news

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao won't attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programmes in Telangana, his minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Sunday. Yadav will receive Prime Minister Modi and participate in the official programmes. Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone and launch several developmental projects in sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education worth more than ₹13,500 crore. He will also flag off a train service through video conferencing. Prime Minister Modi will also address a public rally in Mahabubnagar on Sunday afternoon, and his speech is likely to be marked by fresh salvos against both the Congress and the ruling BRS in Telangana. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen during a rally.(HT File)

The Indian Railways is introducing the ‘14 minute clean-up’ concept for the Vande Bharat trains from October 1, exemplifying Japan’s bullet train model, where the trains are cleaned in seven minutes, railway officials said on Saturday. In a historical step for the Indian Railways, every Vande Bharat train will be cleaned in 14 minutes, this step is a big step as it otherwise takes around three hours to clean a train, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. “We want all the trains to be cleaned in 14 minutes but we are starting with the Vande Bharat as of now. A total of four staff would be deployed in every Vande Bharat coach. The cleaning staff has not only been trained for over a month to execute this initiative but also have had mock drills,” a senior railways official said. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Jaishankar notes 'I' factor in India-US ties, recounts tough days: 'Didn't let you into rooms in Congress'. Dig Deeper

TMC arranges buses to ferry supporters, job card holders to join protest in Delhi. Dig Deeper

S Jaishankar addresses Indian diaspora, lauds India-US ties: ‘Very desirable’. Dig Deeper

India News

Mussoorie chock-a-block as tourists rush to Uttarakhand town this long weekend. Dig Deeper

Carpooling banned in Bengaluru, fine of up to ₹10,000 can be levied. More details. Dig Deeper

Rajasthan: 5 including woman, CRPF sub-inspector, held for smuggling elephant tusk. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Balochistan blast: Pakistan's minister alleges external involvement in suicide attack; toll rises to 60. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, which dropped recently, grabbed attention and was trending on social media. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, to do justice to the grand vision of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and due to the delays in post-production, the cost of the film significantly went up. Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly reduced his acting fees for Animal to improve the production standard of the film. As per the portal, Ranbir Kapoor's prevailing market value is around ₹70 crore per film. To support the makers of Animal, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir has reportedly cut his acting fees by over 50 per cent. As per Pinkvilla sources, Ranbir Kapoor is ‘charging an upfront fee of ₹30-35 crore’ for Animal. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy promoting her upcoming film "Thank You For Coming" and her back-to-back stunning promotional looks are a delight for all fashionistas. After proving her fashion prowess at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress has not stopped hitting the fashion targets like a pro. Bhumi is definitely a style icon who can pull off any look to perfection be it a traditional saree or a chic pantsuit. A few days ago, the actress donned a mesmerising ethnic bralette and draped skirt and this time, she wowed in a gorgeous bright pink cut-out dress that is sure to leave you in awe. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. On Saturday, Bhumi gave her fans a weekend surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the quirky caption, "Na na mujhe choona na door hee rehna, Pari hoon main". Dig Deeper

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail