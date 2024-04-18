Afternoon briefing: Kerala CM criticises Congress' Udhampur seat pick; flight ops remain disrupted in Dubai; and more

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday lashed out at INDIA ally Congress for fielding Chaudhary Lal Singh, who allegedly supported the accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in January 2018. Vijayan alleged that Singh, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader participated in the rally in support of the rape accused. Dig deeper. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(AP)

More election-related news - Lok Sabha polls: EC issues notice for 4th phase voting for 96 seats on May 13

Dubai continues to grapple with the aftermath of heavy rainfall, which paralysed much of the city for the last two days. Operations at Dubai Airport, a major travel hub, remained disrupted after Tuesday's storm flooded the runway. The airport said that while it has resumed receiving inbound flights at Terminal 1, which foreign carriers use, several other flights continue to be delayed and disrupted. Dig deeper.

Latest News

ED provisionally attaches Raj Kundra's assets worth ₹97.79 cr in Bitcoin ponzi scheme case. Dig deeper

Union minister, ex-Maha CM Narayan Rane is BJP’s choice for Ratnagiri Sindhudurg. Dig deeper

India News

'Congress party's Rahulyaan not...': Rajnath Singh's jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Kerala Dig deeper

Global Matters

Canada asks its citizens to exercise caution during polls in India. Dig deeper.

Sydney bishop forgives attacker after church stabbing: ‘You are my son’. Dig deeper.

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, one of the biggest actors in India today, has not only created a name for herself in the country but also made an impact abroad. The 30-year-old made it to Time's 100 most influential people of 2024 list on Wednesday. Before Alia – as well as Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel – many Bollywood celebrities were honoured by Time magazine. Last year, Deepika Padukone made headlines for her appearance on the cover of the iconic magazine. Several stars, such as Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Parveen Babi, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, have previously featured on the cover. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

Malaika Arora is one of those actresses who is getting more gorgeous with each passing day. The stylish diva continues to hit fashion targets like a pro. Whether it's a chic jumpsuit or a sartorial gown, the diva can pull off any look to perfection. Whenever she uploads a picture, she makes sure to set social media ablaze with her sizzling posts that showcase her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Her Insta-diaries are nothing short of a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. Just a few days ago, she turned heads in a reimagined black saree, and now in a stunning white gown that oozes sophistication, she looks like an ethereal beauty. Dig deeper.