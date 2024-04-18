Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan: 6 Indian celebs who made it to Time magazine cover
Alia Bhatt, one of the biggest actors in India today, has not only created a name for herself in the country but also made an impact abroad. The 30-year-old made it to Time's 100 most influential people of 2024 list on Wednesday. Before Alia – as well as Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel – many Bollywood celebrities were honoured by Time magazine. Also read: Alia Bhatt is called ‘international star’ as she features on Time's 100 Most Influential list
Last year, Deepika Padukone made headlines for her appearance on the cover of the iconic magazine. Several stars, such as Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Parveen Babi, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, have previously featured on the cover. Ahead, a look at Time covers featuring Bollywood actors over the years.
Parveen Babi
The first appearance of a Bollywood celeb on the cover of Time magazine was by Parveen Babi, nearly 50 years ago in 1976. The cover titled 'Asia's Frenetic Film Scene: India's Parveen Babi' featured the late actor in a black outfit embellished with strings of white pearls.
Aishwarya Rai
This was followed by Aishwarya. The actor smiled looking into the camera in the cover shot of a 2003 issue of Time magazine, titled ‘The New Face of Film: Aishwarya Rai leads the invasion as Bollywood goes global and gets hip’.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh in 2004 featured on the cover for Time's Asia's Heroes: 20 under 40 issue. The cover also said, "A new generation is taking stage." The actor wore a black shirt with a pair of blue jeans on the cover.
Aamir Khan
Aamir in 2012 as well as in 2013 featured on Time's cover. In the 2012 issue titled ‘Khan’s Quest', Aamir's close-up picture made it to the cover. In 2013, Aamir once again featured on the cover as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka in 2016 graced the cover for Time's 100 most influential people issue. She wore a black outfit in the monochrome magazine cover and looked fiercely into the camera.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika in 2023 featured on the Time cover in a beige pantsuit. The actor looked away from the camera in the cover shot. The issue was titled 'The Global Star: Deepika Padukone is bringing the world to Bollywood'.
