 Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan: 6 Indian celebs who made it to Time magazine cover
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan: 6 Indian celebs who made it to Time magazine cover

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 18, 2024 11:28 AM IST

Which Indian celebs have appeared on the cover of Time magazine? Who was the first Indian to do so? Check out all the Time covers featuring Bollywood stars.

Alia Bhatt, one of the biggest actors in India today, has not only created a name for herself in the country but also made an impact abroad. The 30-year-old made it to Time's 100 most influential people of 2024 list on Wednesday. Before Alia – as well as Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel – many Bollywood celebrities were honoured by Time magazine. Also read: Alia Bhatt is called ‘international star’ as she features on Time's 100 Most Influential list

Aishwarya Rai on the cover of a 2003 issue of Time magazine; Deepika Padukone's Time cover from 2023.
Aishwarya Rai on the cover of a 2003 issue of Time magazine; Deepika Padukone's Time cover from 2023.

Last year, Deepika Padukone made headlines for her appearance on the cover of the iconic magazine. Several stars, such as Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Parveen Babi, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, have previously featured on the cover. Ahead, a look at Time covers featuring Bollywood actors over the years.

BW Actors & Actresses on the Cover of Time Magazine Throughout the Years
by inBollyBlindsNGossip

Parveen Babi

The first appearance of a Bollywood celeb on the cover of Time magazine was by Parveen Babi, nearly 50 years ago in 1976. The cover titled 'Asia's Frenetic Film Scene: India's Parveen Babi' featured the late actor in a black outfit embellished with strings of white pearls.

Aishwarya Rai

This was followed by Aishwarya. The actor smiled looking into the camera in the cover shot of a 2003 issue of Time magazine, titled ‘The New Face of Film: Aishwarya Rai leads the invasion as Bollywood goes global and gets hip’.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh in 2004 featured on the cover for Time's Asia's Heroes: 20 under 40 issue. The cover also said, "A new generation is taking stage." The actor wore a black shirt with a pair of blue jeans on the cover.

Aamir Khan

Aamir in 2012 as well as in 2013 featured on Time's cover. In the 2012 issue titled ‘Khan’s Quest', Aamir's close-up picture made it to the cover. In 2013, Aamir once again featured on the cover as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka in 2016 graced the cover for Time's 100 most influential people issue. She wore a black outfit in the monochrome magazine cover and looked fiercely into the camera.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika in 2023 featured on the Time cover in a beige pantsuit. The actor looked away from the camera in the cover shot. The issue was titled 'The Global Star: Deepika Padukone is bringing the world to Bollywood'.

Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan: 6 Indian celebs who made it to Time magazine cover
Follow Us On