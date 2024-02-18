Afternoon briefing: Magisterial probe ordered into Manipur mob attack; Pakistan EC to probe rigging claims; and more

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that two separate magisterial inquiries will be constituted, first to probe the Churachandpur violence and another into the arm-looting incident at Chingarel and Pangei, both in the Imphal East district. Addressing a press conference in Imphal on Saturday evening, Singh said that it is the primary duty and responsibility of the government to maintain law and order and protect public property and lives. The chief minister, without disclosing any name, also said that a first information report would be filed against a Churachandpur leader for allegedly inciting violence in the district. Dig deeper. Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since May 3 last year. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

More on the violence in Manipur: Mob targets armouries in strife-torn Manipur, one shot dead by forces

The Election Commission of Pakistan has formed a high-level committee to investigate allegations made by a senior bureaucrat regarding extensive rigging involving the judiciary and the top election authorities during polls in Pakistan. Former commissioner of Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha alleged that the elections were rigged in favour of Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N. Dig deeper.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Actor-politician Hema Malini has revealed if her elder daughter Esha Deol will join politics. Speaking with ABP News, Hema shared that Esha ‘is very interested’ in politics. Hema also hinted that Esha might join politics in the next few years. Hema Malini shared that husband-actor Dharmendra supported her in becoming a politician years ago. Dig deeper.

Sports Matter

India received a major shot in their arm after it was announced that Ravichandran Ashwin will return to join the team on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against England. The India spinner had left the Rajkot Test and opted out of India's squad owing to a medical emergency in the family. On Friday night, he had flown back home to Chennai, as BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla revealed, to attend to his mother, but truckloads of respect and credit goes out to the champion spinner to link back with the Indian team less than 48 hours later. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Depression is a mood disorder where a person feels persistent sense of sadness and loss of interest. The symptoms of Depression are fatigue, sense of worthlessness, hopelessness, loss of energy, difficulty in thinking or making decisions and thoughts of death or suicide. "Chances are if you have anxiety then you’ve struggled with depression at some point in your life too. They are very much connected," wrote Therapist Alison Seponara. "While I know it’s not that simple to break free of depression, here are some reminders of things not to do when you’re spiraling," the expert added as she noted down the things that we must avoid when we are struggling with Depression. Dig deeper.

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.