Afternoon briefing: Oppn, BJP exchange words over action against Arundhati Roy; Mob set ablaze 2 houses in Manipur; more

A controversy erupted between the Opposition and the BJP after Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and former professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly making provocative speeches in 2010. The CPI(M) condemned the move, calling it illogical and fascist, while Congress leader Hariprasad BK criticized it as an assault on free expression. Trinamool Congress MP-elect Mahua Moitra also opposed the prosecution, claiming it reflects BJP's fascism. The BJP accused the Congress of supporting separatists. The FIR against Roy and Hussain was based on a complaint alleging they advocated for Kashmir's separation from India at a 2010 conference. Dig Deeper Writer and activist Arundhati Roy (PTI)

In Manipur’s Jiribam, fresh violence led to the burning of two abandoned Meitei houses by unknown miscreants early Friday morning. Despite additional security forces in the area, the incident occurred around 3 am, with no casualties reported. Jiribam, a key commercial hub bordering Assam, has seen halted commercial activities since June 6 after a beheaded body was found, sparking renewed violence. Over 70 houses from both communities have been destroyed, displacing over a thousand people. The All Jiribam Muslim Welfare Society has restricted Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, allowing only essential prayers, and called for special prayers for peace and condolence for the victims of the violence. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Chhattisgarh: 8 Maoists, one security personnel killed in encounter in Abujhmarh. Dig Deeper

Delhi high court asks Sunita Kejriwal to take down Arvind Kejriwal's court video from social media. Dig Deeper

G7 nations vow to back India-Middle East-Europe corridor. Dig Deeper

India News

NEET-UG cheating scandal busted in Godhra; 5 held, cheques worth ₹2.3 cr seized. Dig Deeper

Prashant Kishor says Nitish Kumar brought shame to Bihar when he touched PM Modi's feet. Dig Deeper

‘Attacking dreams of youth’: Priyanka Gandhi's swipe at Centre amid NEET-UG row. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Watch | Italy's Giorgia Meloni posts video with PM Modi: ‘Hi friends, from Melodi’. Dig Deeper

Canada navy ship, US attack sub dock in Cuba on heels of Russian warships. Dig Deeper

China to detain foreigners for ‘trespassing’ in disputed waters of South China Sea. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Kamran Akmal recently defended his brother Umar Akmal amid fitness criticism by comparing his T20 World Cup stats favorably with Virat Kohli's. In a viral video, Kamran claimed Umar has a better strike rate and highest individual score in T20 World Cups than Kohli, though acknowledged Umar isn't at Kohli's level overall. Umar's strike rate slightly edges Kohli's, but he holds a higher individual score (94 vs 89*). Kamran also criticized Kohli for promoting his achievements through PR companies, contrasting it with Umar's lower profile. These comments followed Pakistan's early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Aamir Khan hosted a grand celebration for his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday on June 13, attended by family and friends including his daughter Ira Khan, ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, and veteran actor Asha Parekh. Aamir, dressed in a white sherwani, assisted his mother in cutting a pink and white birthday cake. Photos from the event showed Ira cutting a teapot-shaped cake, wearing a repurposed wedding blouse with a cream saree. Aamir's co-star Juhi Chawla also attended, expressing happiness at reuniting with the family. Over 200 guests from various cities like Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mysore were flown in for the celebration, marking Zeenat's recovery from illness. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Eid ul Adha, also known as Bakrid, is a major Islamic festival observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. Celebrated for three days, it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. Falling on June 17 in India and June 16 in the UAE and Arab countries this year, it follows the Hajj pilgrimage and involves the sacrifice of cattle like goats and sheep. Festivities include traditional dishes such as mutton biryani, kebabs, and sweets like sheer khurma. Families gather for prayers and meals, marking the occasion with culinary delights like Sheer Kurma, Shami Kebab, Kaleji Masala, Shahi Tukda, and Seviyan ka Muzaffar. Dig Deeper

