Afternoon briefing: PM Modi arrives in Ukraine; Tripura floods death toll rises to 22; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine on Friday, becoming the first Indian head of government to travel to the country for a visit that is being closely watched for any steps that will be taken by New Delhi to help end the conflict triggered by Russia’s invasion in 2022. Following his engagements in Poland on Thursday, Modi made a journey by train that lasted about 10 hours to reach Ukraine early on Friday morning. There was no official word on his arrival and the Indian side had said there would be few updates about the visit because of stringent security protocols associated with a trip to an active warzone. The visit coincides with Ukraine’s National Flag Day, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said his talks with Modi will focus on bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at the railway station in Kyiv on Friday.(PTI)

At least 22 people have died and two others are missing in floods caused by incessant rainfall in Tripura over the last few days. Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post that ten people were buried under the rubble after landslides hit the Ashwani Tripura Para and Debipur in Santirbazar. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased. The chief minister also urged citizens to cooperate and assist the government and NDRF personnel in the ongoing relief and rescue operations. “The situation is still concerning. I want to urge everyone to support and cooperate with the government and the NDRF teams. I am personally visiting all the affected areas,” CM Saha said. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Sanjay Roy stalked Kolkata rape-murder victim on August 8? Report says accused seen in CCTV glaring at doctor

Indian bus plunges into river in Nepal; 11 killed

Supreme Court adjourns Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging CBI arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Global Matters

Who is Maya Harris? Kamala Harris’ sister stuns audience with her DNC appearance, reflects on mother's journey

PM in Ukraine: Modi-Zelenskyy relationship during the ongoing war

On frontline island, Taiwan president rejects China's rule for freedom



Entertainment Focus

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film will soon enter the ₹500 crore club globally. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Maddock Films shared its total collection in the first week of its release. The horror comedy hit the theatres on August 15, on Independence Day. The production house on X shared a poster with the new numbers. It read, “Stree Mania continues! ₹428 crore worldwide GBO. India GBO ₹363 crore, overseas GBO ₹64.5 crore. Total net collection India: ₹308 crore Day 1-7: ₹289.6 crore. Day 8 (Thursday): ₹18.2 crore.” Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the cornerstones of Indian cricket. Removing either would significantly alter the fabric of the team. This isn't the first time Indian cricket has been defined by a dynamic duo. From the mid-1970s to the late 1980s, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar were the dominant figures. As the 1990s emerged, Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin carried the torch forward. Following them were Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, later joined by Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman, forming the legendary Fab Five. The MS Dhoni-Yuvraj Singh partnership further enriched this legacy, paving the way for the current era of Rohit and Kohli. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

You forgot to set the alarm, the kids are restless, and there's an unexpected crisis—some mornings are pure chaos! When you're pressed for time and running late, you still want to look polished without spending ages on your makeup. Finding those few minutes for a beauty routine amidst the madness can feel nearly impossible. But don't worry, we're here to assist. We've compiled effective, time-saving makeup tips to streamline your morning routine and help you look fabulous in no time. By mastering these pro techniques, you'll soon breeze through your morning makeup like a pro. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A retired Amazon Vice President claims the CEO of a startup where he once worked seduced his wife and led to his divorce. Seattle-based Ethan Evans offered advice on how to deal with “unethical leaders” and “political snake pits” in a post where he made the sensational claim. Ethan Evans spent over 15 years working at Amazon, joining the e-commerce giant as a senior manager and climbing the corporate ladder until he was appointed vice president of Prime Gaming in 2019. He retired from Amazon in September 2020 and launched his own newsletter for career growth solutions. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you by evening.