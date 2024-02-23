Afternoon briefing: PM on Kashi's renewed capability, Jaishankar cautions against China's 'mind game'; all latest news

Kashi's capability and form are being embellished again and is a matter of pride for the entire country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, PM Modi said, “Seeing you (students) all makes me proud and gives immense satisfaction that you all will take the country to newer heights during 'Amrit Kaal'.” “You know that we are just 'nimitt matr' (only means). The 'doer' in Kashi is Mahadev. Wherever there is Mahadev's blessing, that land turns prosperous just like this. Right now, Mahadev is very happy. So with his blessings, in 10 years, Kashi saw the 'damru' of development playing in all directions.” PM Modi distributed prizes to winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita during his visit to Varanasi. He congratulated all winners of the competition and also extended wishes to their parents on their wards' win. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT Photo/Deepak Gupta)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday cautioned China's mind game’ of a narrow focus solely on bilateral dynamics, saying India should not forgo its rights of harnessing “other factors in the world” to “get better terms on an equilibrium.” When asked whether would India and China finally find a balance in their relationship, Jaishankar, participating in the Raisina Dialogue 2024, noted China's earlier and more intensive economic expansion, juxtaposing it against India's more recent and evolving growth story. “But it’s in the nature of things that at some stage everybody flattens out. So, there will be a period where they will be flattening out and we will be growing,” he said. Jaishankar highlighted the inevitability of both nations converging, citing projections by Goldman Sachs suggesting that by 2075, both countries could boast $50 trillion economies. Dig Deeper

Sonam Kapoor's majestic family home in Delhi has not sacrificed an ounce of splendour. Nothing fits 'dream home' quite like the lavish ₹173 crore property, where Sonam recently hosted a special India-inspired lunch. Now, the Delhi-based florist, who helped Sonam curate the get-together at her home, has shared a video on Instagram giving a better glimpse inside the lavish bungalow. "Started the month of love with the sweetest," he wrote in the caption of the video of the specially-curated lunch at the Delhi home Sonam Kapoor shares with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja and his family. The decorations featured many Indian touches, including a massive entryway console table that had a Nandi statue; among Hindus, the sacred bull Nandi is considered the vehicle of Lord Shiva. Dig Deeper

Vaping may seem like a less harmful substitute to traditional smoking, but it can cause serious damage to the lungs. Unfortunately, e-cigarettes are gaining popularity with each passing year among youth, a disturbing trend which can wreak havoc with people's lungs. Vaping can expose one to nicotine, ultrafine particles, flavourings such as diacetyl, cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals such as nickel, tin, and lead, which can be harmful to respiratory health. Popcorn lung, or bronchiolitis obliterans, is a rare lung disease, which can cause damage to the tiny airways in lungs and can lead to scar tissue formation, blocking airways. People with this condition have symptoms like coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. There is no cure to popcorn lung as the damage done to lungs cannot be reversed but the symptoms can be managed, and further damage can be prevented. Dig Deeper