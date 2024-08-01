Afternoon briefing: Pune collector refutes Puja Khedkar's harassment claims; India protests fisherman's death, and more

Pune collector Suhas Diwase has refuted harassment allegations made by controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar, whose candidature was cancelled by the UPSC. Diwase, whose report to the Maharashtra government highlighted Khedkar's alleged misbehaviour during her probation, said her claims were 'nonsensical' and 'made as an afterthought.' He stated that Khedkar did not raise any allegations during her district posting. Dig Deeper The UPSC has cancelled the provisional candidature of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar (File Photo)

India lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka after a collision between a Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat that killed an Indian fisherman and left another missing. The incident occurred five nautical miles north of Katchatheevu island. Two fishermen were rescued, and a search is underway for the missing person. India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed shock and demanded humane treatment of its fishermen, emphasizing existing bilateral agreements. India's high commissioner in Colombo will also address the matter. For India, the safety of Indian fishermen remains a priority, with frequent issues over maritime boundary violations leading to arrests on both sides.

India news

"Avoid non-essential travel": Indian embassy in Lebanon advisory for Indians

In a first, woman general takes over key medical post

Beas river in spate as Himachal Pradesh hit by cloudburst, heavy rain | Watch

Traffic disruptions continue at key sites in Delhi after overnight rainfall

Global matters

Big H-1B lottery rigging racket exposed in US, Indian American 'linked' to bluffing the system, denies allegations

Trump rally shooting: Video appears to show Thomas Crooks running across roof, taking position before shooting| Watch

Anti-Israel protesters hold up portrait of Ismail Haniyeh, wave pro-terror flag in Times Square: Watch

King Charles 'fears' what Prince Harry will do when money runs dry; William will never…

Business

Gold scales 2-week high as US Fed signals likely September rate cut

Infosys share price falls 1% as company gets ₹32,000 crore GST evasion notice: What IT major said

Jet fuel prices hiked by 2%, commercial LPG cylinders to cost more: Details

Sports

It is expected to be an epic thriller in Paris Olympics 2024 as HS Prannoy takes on Lakshya Sen in a titanic round of 16 clash, at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. It is the first time in Olympic history that two Indians are directly up against each other in a badminton knockout match.

Entertainment

Netflix announced that Season 2 of Squid Game will premiere on December 26, 2024 followed by a final season coming up in 2025. The thriller-drama that became the biggest viral sensation of 2020 is back. This news was conveyed to fans all over the globe, through a heartfelt letter written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the executive producer, writer and director of the series.

Lifestyle

Whether your home office is a dedicated space for business activities, a remote workspace, or a corner for handling bills and organising your schedule, you deserve more than just a metal desk and a spare chair. An office that mirrors the design and comfort of your home will make you want to burn the midnight oil. Putting effort into designing your home office brings benefits beyond aesthetics. Here are some tips to help you personalise your workspace.

It's trending

Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has become the hottest meme on social media after winning the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A photograph of the 51-year-old athlete taking aim with one hand in his pocket and wearing minimum gear has gone crazy viral on social media.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening)