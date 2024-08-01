‘Nonsensical’: Pune collector on ‘harassment’ charge by trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Pune collector Suhas Diwase has denied the harassment charge levelled by Puja Khedkar, the trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer whose candidature was cancelled by the UPSC on Wednesday. Washim, Jul 16 (ANI): IAS trainee Puja Khedkar speaks to the media regarding the police interrogation at her residence, in Washim on Tuesday.

Diwase, whose report to the Maharashtra government regarding Khedkar's alleged misbehaviour during her probationary period, set in motion a chain of events that culminated in the cancellation of her candidature, told The Indian Express that her claims were ‘nonsensical' and 'made as an afterthought.'

“She was attached to the district Collector's office from June 3 to 14. During this time, I met her only thrice and that too in the company of my officers and lawyers. After June 14, she was attached to the office of the Divisional Commissioner,” he said.

The Pune collector added that the probationary bureaucrat did not make any allegation during her posting in the district.

“In her letter to the state government, in response to my report, she did not make any such claim (of harassment). The issue rose only when she was transferred to Washim, and it came up as an afterthought,” Diwase stated.

Meanwhile, in addition to cancelling her candidature in the 2022 Civil Services Examination (CSE), the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has barred Khedkar from appearing in the examinations conducted by the commission as her attempts in the civil services exam exceeded the number of attempts allowed.

Khedkar, who has accused the media of indulging in a ‘witch-hunt’ against her, faces multiple allegations including displaying ‘VVIP behaviour’ during her training, and submission of ‘false’ disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates.