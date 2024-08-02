Afternoon briefing: Shiv Sena (UBT) to oppose if ED raids Rahul Gandhi; Kerala CM nixes gag order, and more

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday expressed her solidarity to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who earlier claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to raid him. MP Chaturvedi said the partners of the opposition INDIA bloc will strongly oppose if the ED were to knock on Gandhi's doors. The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the central agencies of bowing down to the NDA government. Earlier Rahul Gandhi claimed that the ED was planning a raid on him following his ‘Chakravyuh’ speech in which criticised Ambani and Adani during the discussion on the Union Budget. Dig deeper Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the partners of the opposition INDIA bloc will strongly oppose if the ED were to knock on Rahul Gandhi's doors (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed chief secretary V Venu to withdraw the controversial note issued by the issued by the State Disaster Management Authority which directed all science and technology institutions in the state not to undertake any field visits to Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad, where several people were killed in the devastating landslides on Tuesday. This decision, invited a lot of flak from BJP with MP Tejasvi Surya writing on X that the Kerala state government is afraid that any research on these grounds will expose the calamity which he labelled as a “Communist Govt-made disaster” which happened due to the government's negligence to a series of early warnings. Dig deeper

Latest News

NEET UG Controversy: SC expands mandate of committee set up by centre to rectify structural flaws in exam system Dig deeper

Assam woman gets voting right back 9 years after proving citizenship Dig deeper

India News

Congress conspired against reservation: Anurag Thakur in Parliament Dig deeper

Telecom Act has no provision for surveillance: MoS in Rajya Sabha Dig deeper

Trending

Videos of heavy rainfall across India have flooded social media, but a particularly alarming one shows a massive hoarding collapsing onto three parked vehicles at Sahajanand Chowk in Kalyan, Thane. The incident occurred at 10:18 am, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. ANI shared footage of the collapse, highlighting the damage to the vehicles. Reactions online varied, with some expressing relief over the lack of casualties, others criticizing poor infrastructure, and a few sarcastically blaming the hoarding itself. Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing and no one is trapped beneath the debris. The exact size of the hoarding remains unknown. Dig deeper

Business

Ola Electric Mobility Limited, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, launched its IPO on August 2, aiming to raise about ₹6,145.56 crore, making it India's largest IPO of 2024. The IPO is priced between ₹72-76 per share, with a lot size of 195 shares and involves 723,684,210 shares valued at approximately ₹5,500 crore. Proceeds will be used for debt repayment, expanding the gigafactory, growth initiatives, R&D, and corporate purposes. Bhavish Aggarwal and Indus Trust will offload 37,915,211 and 4,178,996 shares, respectively. Aggarwal stands to gain around ₹288.15 crore if shares are priced at ₹76. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry may skip his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral amid ongoing Royal Family tensions. Lord Fellowes, who passed away at 82, was Queen Elizabeth II's private secretary from 1990 to 1999. Despite crafting a tribute to Princess Diana, whom he was not fond of, Fellowes attended both Prince William's and Harry's weddings. However, due to strained relations following Harry's move to the US and his criticisms of the royal family in his memoir Spare, his attendance might cause further drama. Friends note that Harry's strained relationship with his family, including King Charles III, complicates his potential attendance. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Netflix documentary Modern Masters showcases SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker behind RRR and Baahubali, highlighting his global acclaim and recent successes. The film follows Rajamouli during his Oscars campaign and Japanese release, celebrating his achievements and unique approach. Unlike typical director documentaries, it admires him with reverence, showing his childlike enthusiasm and perfectionism on set. Rajamouli's perfectionism, involving numerous retakes, and his close-knit family team are discussed, revealing both his creative drive and challenges. The documentary touches on criticisms of his films and his complex personal beliefs, though it could delve deeper into his flaws. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Steatohepatitis is an advanced liver dysfunction linked to steatotic liver disease. Dr. Rohit Mehtani from Amrita Hospital explains that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) involves excess fat in the liver unrelated to alcohol consumption. About 10-20% of NAFLD patients develop non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), marked by liver swelling and scarring. NASH often arises in individuals with metabolic conditions like obesity or diabetes but can also affect those without these risk factors, including children. Early symptoms are rare but may include upper abdominal pain, tiredness, and weakness. Treatment focuses on lifestyle changes, including diet, exercise, and controlling risk factors; advanced cases may require a liver transplant. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, a convicted child rapist, faced intense backlash at the Paris Olympic Games. The 29-year-old Dutch athlete, who served 13 months in prison for raping a 12-year-old in 2016, was met with loud boos from spectators during his matches. Despite his conviction, the Netherlands Volleyball Federation defended his inclusion, citing his professional counseling and qualification for the Games. Van de Velde's partner, Matthew Immers, expressed support despite the controversy. The IOC does not influence athlete selection, leaving it to national committees, while Van de Velde has been relocated and barred from media interactions during the Games. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.