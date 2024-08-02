Uddhav's Sena backs Rahul Gandhi amid raid claims: ‘If ED knocks at his doors…’

Expressing solidarity with Rahul Gandhi over his claim that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to raid him, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said all the partners of the opposition INDIA bloc will strongly oppose if the agency knocks at the doors of the Congress leader. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP K.C. Venugopal during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Chaturvedi said that the ruling BJP had not learned any lessons from the recent Lok Sabha election results and warned that the people were closely watching the actions of the central agencies.

“The people are watching how all the agencies are being misused to target opposition leaders. Today, all our central agencies have bowed down to the central government,” the Rajya Sabha said.

“Being the LoP, Rahul Gandhi is raising issues concerning the people. If ED knocks at the doors of Rahul Gandhi, all the partners of INDIA alliance will strongly oppose it,” she added.

Her remarks come in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the ED was planning a raid on him following his critical ‘Chakravyuh’ speech during the discussion on the Union budget.

Gandhi said on X (formerly Twitter) that ED “insiders” had informed him about the planned raid, to which he responded by saying he would be waiting for the agency with “open arms,” even offering them chai and biscuits.

“Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned,” Gandhi posted. “Waiting with open arms @dir_ed…..Chai and biscuits on me.”

During the budget discussion, Gandhi used the Mahabharata concept of ‘Chakravyuh’ to criticise the BJP. He argued that the BJP had created a modern-day 'Chakravyuh' in the form of a lotus, in an apparent reference to the BJP's symbol.

He accused the government of entrapping various sectors of Indian society, including youth, women, farmers, and small and medium businesses.

Gandhi claimed that six individuals, including Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, were at the center of this 'Chakravyuh'. Although he attempted to name four others, Speaker Om Birla disallowed it on the grounds that they were not members of the House.

Later, in a post on X, Gandhi said, “Today a 21st century lotus-shaped Chakravyuh is trapping India and is controlled by six figures: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Adani, Ambani, Ajit Doval, and Mohan Bhagwat.”