Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis: Causes, early signs, and treatment options

Steatohepatitis is an advanced stage liver dysfunction associated with steatotic liver disease. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Rohit Mehtani, assistant professor, Department of Hepatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, said, “Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) means that there is excess of fat (more than 5-10%) in the liver that is not caused by alcohol. About 10-20% patients suffering from NAFLD develop swelling and scarring of the liver, which is called as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).” "Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) means that there is excess of fat (more than 5-10%) in the liver that is not caused by alcohol," said Dr Rohit Mehtani.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: What is autoimmune hepatitis? Early signs, risk factors and all that we need to know

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis: Causes

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis often occurs in individuals with metabolic risk factors like obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypothyroidism, deranged lipid profile or raised blood pressure. However, it is also being seen in patients without these risk factors and children. A sedentary lifestyle and westernisation of diet is also implicated in the development of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

ALSO READ: Truth about viral hepatitis: Facts, myths and stigma

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis: Early signs

In the initial stages, patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis do not usually have any symptoms and it is diagnosed when an ultrasound abdomen is done for other reasons. Some patients may occasionally present with dull aching pain in their upper right abdomen, tiredness, and weakness. In presence of cirrhosis due to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, patients may present with yellowish discoloration of eyes and/or urine, swelling in legs, ankles, feet, or tummy. They may also have blood from vomiting or have irritable behavior, forgetfulness and may become unconscious.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis: Treatment options

Mainstay of treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis are lifestyle measures including dietary measures, exercise, and weight reduction. Dietary modifications should include a diet rich in fruits and vegetables along with restrictions on carbohydrates and fat. Daily exercise is also recommended. Risk factors such as high blood pressure, hypothyroidism, elevated cholesterol, and diabetes mellitus should be brought under control. Alcohol consumption can lead to fast progression of this condition – it should be completely avoided. In the case of patients with advanced cirrhosis, liver transplant should be considered.

ALSO READ: World Hepatitis Day: 9 tips for a healthy liver

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.