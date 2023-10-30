Afternoon briefing: Sonia Gandhi on India skipping UN vote; What caused Andhra train derailment, and all the latest news

Congress former president Sonia Gandhi condemned India's abstention on the United Nations vote calling for a truce in Israel and said the Congress's stance on the issue of Israel and Palestine has been consistent over the years. In an editorial in The Hindu, Sonia Gandhi wrote: "Contrary to some mischievous suggestions, the position of the Indian National Congress has been long-standing and principles: it is to support direct negotiations for a sovereign independent, viable and secure state of Palestine coexisting in peace with Israel." Dig deeper Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

At least 13 people died and 54 others were injured when two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The incident took place at around 7:10 pm when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special (08504) rammed into the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger (08532). The Indian Railways has cited human error as a possible cause with the Rayagada-bound train having likely jumped the signal. Dig deeper

