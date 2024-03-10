Afternoon briefing: TMC's mega rally to have 3 ramps, Cong's list of questions after EC Arun Goel quits; all latest news

The Trinamool Congress has opted for ramps to facilitate closer interaction between leaders and supporters during speeches as the ruling party in Bengal is set to launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign with a grand rally on Sunday at Kolkata's famed Brigade Parade Grounds. Mamata Banerjee's party will announce its candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the mega rally. The three main stages interconnected by ramps aim to enhance engagement and connect with the grassroots. Unlike previous rallies held at the Brigade grounds, these ramps would allow key speakers such as Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to walk closer to supporters while delivering their speeches. Dig Deeper West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(HT_PRINT)

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday raised three questions over the sudden resignation of election commissioner Arun Goel ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He slammed the Narendra Modi government alleging that “Modi's India deals an added blow to democracy and democratic institutions” each day. The Congress leader also hit out at the Election Commission of India for refusing to meet the INDIA bloc parties for the past eight months “on the issue of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) that are so very essential to prevent Electronic Voting Manipulation (EVM)”. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

1 person falls into 40-foot-deep borewell in Delhi, rescue operation underway. Dig Deeper

Arun Goel resigns as election commissioner: Why ex-IAS officer's appointment was also controversial. Dig Deeper

Gangster couple Kala Jathedi, Anuradha Choudhary's wedding in Delhi's Dwarka, 200 cops in attendance. Dig Deeper

India News

PM Modi to launch 16 airport projects today. Which are the new terminals? Dig Deeper. Dig Deeper

Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav arrested by ED in illegal sand mining case. Dig Deeper

Congress' 3 questions after Arun Goel's abrupt resignation before Lok Sabha polls. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Joe Biden jokes about his age in new ad: ‘I’m very young, energetic and handsome’. Dig Deeper

Disenchantment with Justin Trudeau-led govt continues unabated: New Canada poll. Dig Deeper

Donald Trump blasts Joe Biden for ‘apologizing’ to Laken Riley's killer: ‘He is an illegal alien’. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

This year's Oscar gift bags will have nominees well-rested with great skin and full stomachs. For the 22nd year, Lash Fary, founder of Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, has put together a mix of treats for a select number of nominees at the Academy Awards. “We call it ‘Everyone Wins’ and we do this independently of the Academy, which means I get to decide who gets it and it's only the top acting and directing nominees," Fary told Reuters. The swag bag includes nearly 60 items worth over $170,000, with the most expensive a $50,000 dollar trip to a luxury chalet in the Swiss Alps. Companies pay a fee for their spot in the bag, but the exposure to A-list celebrities can be priceless. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India's dominant 4-1 series triumph over England has propelled them to the summit of the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, taking the side past Australia. Despite a narrow 28-run defeat in the opening Test in Hyderabad, India staged a remarkable comeback, clinching victories in the subsequent matches held in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala. Their exceptional performance throughout the series has seen them accumulate 122 rating points, edging past Australia, who now occupy the second position with 117 rating points. Meanwhile, England sit in third place with 111 rating points. India's reign at the top of the rankings is assured, irrespective of the outcome of the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Amongst the countless marine organisms, seaweeds are considered one of the richest sources of biologically active ingredients having powerful biological activities. Seaweeds or marine macroalgae are macroscopic multicellular eukaryotic photosynthetic organisms and are classified in the presence of photosynthetic pigments such as red algae, green algae and brown algae. Seaweed-based cosmetic products have risen up in their demand because they provide an alternative to synthetic ones. Seaweed has shown multiple skin benefits, such as moisture retention, cell renewal activation, cell metabolism, regulation of sebaceous secretion and tissue drainage, promoting blood circulation, and increasing skin resistance. Dig Deeper