Afternoon briefing: What Rahul Gandhi said on Amethi contest; campaign for phase 1 of LS polls ends today, and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress continue to campaign aggressively on Tuesday, April 17, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls is set to take place on April 19, and the top leaders of the country have a full roster when it comes to rallies and roadshows in all the states set to vote on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two election rallies today. First, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Assam's Nalbari, after which he will hold a rally in Tripura's Agartala. Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to address people in Nagpur, his home constituency virtually. Gadkari is set to face off with Congress leader and INCIA bloc candidate Vikas Thakre in Nagpur for the Lok Sabha elections. Dig Deeper Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he would abide by the party's decision on candidature from Amethi for the Lok Sabha elections. The remark comes days after his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, remarked that the people of Amethi want him to contest from the Uttar Pradesh seat. Amethi had been a Congress stronghold until the 2019 general elections, when BJP's Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi had won the elections from Kerala's Wayanad in 2019. He has been renominated by the Congress from the constituency. When journalists asked Rahul Gandhi about his plans in Amethi during a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress leader said: "On Amethi, the party will decide. Whatever order I get, I will abide by that." Dig Deeper

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Latest News

Ram Navami at Ayodhya temple: Grand celebrations for Ram Lalla after ‘500 years’ Dig Deeper

Lok Sabha election 2024: Campaign to end for phase 1 today; Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka, PM Modi in Assam, Tripura. Dig Deeper

Lok Sabha elections: INDIA bloc will wipe out BJP from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur, says Akhilesh Yadav. Dig Deeper

India News

PM Modi on 1st Ram Navami after Ayodhya temple consecration: ‘Unparalleled joy’. Dig Deeper

Rahul Gandhi claims Modi interview scripted: ‘PM is champion of corruption’. Dig Deeper

Lok Sabha polls: How to check your polling booth on Election Commission's website? Dig Deeper

Global Matters

UK inflation falls to lowest level since late 2021 as food prices ease further. Dig Deeper

Anti-Israel Google employees arrested after occupying CEO's office with demands against ‘apartheid state’. Dig Deeper

What caused unusual rainfall in desert city of Dubai leading to floods? Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

For busy mornings, nothing beats a portable breakfast. If you're searching for a meal that's versatile, healthy, simple to prepare, and will keep you satisfied until lunchtime, try smoothie recipes packed with the goodness of oats. Incorporating oats into your morning smoothie is an excellent way to increase fibre intake. Oatmeal smoothies are ideal for weight loss and come in various flavours, including strawberry, apple, and banana. If you have a sweet tooth for fruits, these nutritious oat smoothie recipes will surely delight you. By adding whole grains to your drinkable breakfast, you'll get ample fibre and nutrients without any additional effort. For a convenient and delicious breakfast option, whip up one of these delightful oatmeal smoothie recipes with your favourite fruit. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey as Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer, was released on October 27, 2023 in theatres. After the film's OTT release, it was praised by everyone from Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif. In a new interview to India Today, Vikrant said the movie is now set to be released in China. Vikrant said it is too soon to say if he will travel to China for promotions of 12th Fail, co-starring Medha Shankr. He said, “It is too soon to talk about that, but I am really excited because, after a long time, something like this has happened." Earlier, Aamir Khan had travelled to China to promote his 2016 film Dangal. His 2009 film 3 Idiots also performed well in the country. Dig Deeper

Trending

Dubai was battered by an usually heavy rain on Tuesday, bringing the glitzy city to a standstill. The desert city received over a year and a half's worth of rain in just a day even as heavy thunderstorms lashed other parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Popular shopping centres Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates both faced flooding and water was ankle-deep in at least one Dubai Metro station, according to photos and videos posted on social media. One of the viral videos showed workers removing water from the Chanel and Fendi luxury stores inside a mall. Another video showed water crashing into the showroom of Danish variety store chain Flying Tiger. Dig Deeper