Afternoon briefing: Why is PM Modi visiting Russia; ‘Emergency’ chapter to be part of MP's school curriculum; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia on July 8-9 is crucial amid escalating conflicts globally. The visit aims to strengthen India's strategic ties with Russia amidst the Ukraine war's intensification and ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict. Pakistan, led by Munir Akram, will join the UN Security Council in 2025, potentially aligning with China against India on issues like terrorism and Jammu and Kashmir. India's absence from the International Human Rights Council in Geneva next year adds to its diplomatic challenges. PM Modi's bilateral talks with President Putin are pivotal as Western pressure on Russia grows, necessitating India's proactive diplomatic stance amidst shifting global political landscapes and military dynamics in Eurasia and the Indian Ocean Region. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the addition of a chapter on the Emergency period in the state's school curriculum. This chapter will highlight the hardships and suppression faced during the Emergency imposed by the Congress government in 1975. Yadav emphasized the importance of educating the current generation about this historical event and the efforts of those who opposed it. He also unveiled additional benefits for the "Loktantra Senanis" or democracy fighters, including discounts on government accommodations, toll exemptions on highways, and healthcare support. Yadav pledged state honors for their final rites and increased financial assistance to their families. Dig Deeper

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The Latest News

President mentions paper leak row, Emergency in address to Parliament. Dig Deeper

Samajwadi Party MP's Sengol demand triggers INDIA vs NDA war of words. Dig Deeper

Telugu now 11th most-spoken foreign language in the US: Report. Dig Deeper

India News

Plea filed before President Murmu to disqualify Owaisi as MP over 'Jai Palestine' slogan. Dig Deeper

Arvind Kejriwal allowed to have home-cooked food, keep Gita in CBI custody: Report. Dig Deeper

Kerala rain: Schools, colleges to remain shut in 6 districts amid orange alert | Top updates. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Texas mom ‘kicked off’ flight with toddler for misgendering attendant; 'it’s a hate crime…' Dig Deeper

UK elections: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clash in testy final TV debate. Dig Deeper

Tucker Carlson fumes at Australian reporter's 'absurd soliloquy' after he calls him Putin's ‘useful idiot’. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

South Africa's men's cricket team ended a long 32-year wait by reaching the T20 World Cup final in Barbados after defeating Afghanistan in the semi-final. Led by Marco Jansen's impressive bowling, South Africa bowled out Afghanistan for just 56 runs, the lowest ever in a T20 World Cup semi-final. Jansen took 3 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and others contributed to Afghanistan's collapse. In response, South Africa chased down the target comfortably with Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram guiding them to victory within nine overs. This victory marked South Africa's first win in eight short-format World Cup semi-finals, showcasing their determination and skill. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted in Mumbai after their recent wedding, heading to dinner with family and friends. Sonakshi looked radiant in a modern red Indo-western outfit, paired with minimal accessories and nude heels. Zaheer complemented her in a stylish white shirt with black floral embroidery, matched with black pants and platform shoes. Their appearance set social media abuzz with fans praising their couple goals and glamorous attire. Sonakshi's makeup featured a winged eyeliner and nude lipstick, while Zaheer sported a well-groomed beard and styled hair. The couple's outing showcased their adorable chemistry and fashion sense, captivating everyone with their stunning looks. Dig Deeper

What's Trending?

A recent Instagram video shows Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious property in London, located at 117 Park Lane. While some claim only the lower ground floor is his, others state he owns multiple properties in Mayfair. According to a 2009 report, Khan bought the Park Lane apartment for £20 million, the highest amount paid by a Bollywood star for a property abroad. Shah Rukh Khan frequently visits London for vacations and has children who studied in the UK. This London home adds to his real estate portfolio, which includes his famous Mannat mansion in Mumbai, a villa in Alibaug, a property in Beverly Hills, and a mansion in Delhi. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.