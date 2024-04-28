 Afternoon briefing: Why was Sahil Khan detained over Mahadev betting app case; fresh violence in Manipur, and more news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi
Afternoon briefing: Why was Sahil Khan detained over Mahadev betting app case; fresh violence in Manipur, and more news

By HT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 01:11 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained Bollywood actor and fitness trainer Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev betting app scam case. Sahil Khan was held from Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur on Saturday, days after the Bombay high court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea. The court noted that Sahil Khan was “directly connected with an online betting application”. Earlier this week, the actor was grilled for over four hours by the SIT in connection with the case. Dig Deeper

Fresh violence was reported from conflict-hit Manipur, where a gunfight broke out between village volunteers of the warring Metei and Kuki communities on Sunday, the state police informed. A senior officer told news agency PTI that the exchange began when "dozens of armed men" opened indiscriminate fire on Koutruk village on the periphery of the Imphal Valley from the adjoining hills in the Kangpokpi district. Some of the bullets pierced walls of the villagers' homes, the officer said, adding that children, women, and senior citizens were being evacuated to safe areas nearby. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Why Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned as Delhi Congress president: ‘Was against…’

'How's she even Gandhi?': MP CM's dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over 'mangalsutra' row

India News

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief, cites alliance with AAP

ECI orders fresh polling at six polling stations in Outer Manipur on April 30

Global Matters

Indian-American doctor drove Tesla off cliff with family after psychotic break, fearing sex trafficking

On MH370 aircraft disappearance, X user claims ‘alien’ plot. Elon Musk reacts

Entertainment Focus

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who got engaged to Mumbai gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in March, has been the subject of various opinions. From her fiance's appearance to his previous marriage, people have not held back. However, in a candid interview with Galatta, the actor confidently addressed these negative comments, reassuring her fans of the strength of their relationship. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Diabetes significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, including cardiac arrest where high levels of blood sugar over time can damage blood vessels and nerves that control the heart. Diabetes is often associated with other risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels and obesity. Dig Deeper

