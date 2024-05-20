On Monday, the world mourned the loss of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who were killed in a helicopter crash. The news sent shockwaves across the globe, prompting numerous world leaders to extend their condolences. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to respond, expressing his profound shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi acknowledged President Raisi's significant contributions to enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and Iran. He stated, “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.” The sentiments expressed by PM Modi were echoed by other international leaders, who also recognized the impact of Raisi's leadership and expressed their solidarity with the people of Iran. This tragic incident marks a significant moment in international relations, as nations reflect on Raisi's efforts to foster diplomatic ties and cooperation. Dig deeper. Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi died in a chopper crash. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared candid insights into his public life, leadership philosophy, and the notion of "Brand Modi" in the context of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and previous polls. In an interview with news agency PTI, Modi reflected on the use of his name as a political brand by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He remarked, "I don’t know what ‘brand’ is and how it works. People see Modi’s life and his work," indicating that his reputation and influence are based on his personal actions and service rather than a manufactured brand image. Modi’s comments highlight his belief in authenticity and direct public engagement as the foundation of his leadership and political strategy. Dig deeper.

After failing to reach the playoffs in two of the last three IPL seasons, Mumbai Indians made a bold move by removing Rohit Sharma from captaincy in December last year, appointing Hardik Pandya as his replacement. This change aimed to rejuvenate the team and allow Rohit to focus on his performance. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah rejoined the squad after missing the 2023 season due to injury. Despite these strategic changes, Mumbai Indians' fortunes did not improve in the 2024 season, and their struggles continued. Dig deeper.

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cast their votes on Monday, with numerous pictures and videos of their arrival at a Mumbai polling booth circulating on social media. The couple twinned in white shirts and denim, accessorized with dark sunglasses. Deepika, walking cautiously, held Ranveer's hand as he walked behind her. Their coordinated outfits and public appearance drew significant attention online. Dig deeper.

This year's summer has been exceptionally harsh, particularly affecting the northern and eastern regions of the country. Prolonged heatwave conditions in many states are exacerbating health risks, with hospitals reporting increased cases of heat-related illnesses. The intense heat is also impacting civic life, leading to lower voter turnout in the ongoing national elections. Additionally, the extreme temperatures have forced many schools to close early for summer vacation, disrupting the academic calendar. The oppressive weather is causing significant challenges, highlighting the urgent need for measures to address the health and infrastructural impacts of such extreme conditions. Dig deeper.

A video released by Iranian state TV on Sunday shows President Ebrahim Raisi aboard a helicopter in the Jolfa region of East Azerbaijan province. State television reported that a helicopter in the presidential convoy was involved in an "accident" in this province. The footage captures moments before the incident, highlighting the president's activities in the region. The details and consequences of the accident have not been fully disclosed, leaving the public and international observers awaiting further updates on the situation. Dig deeper.